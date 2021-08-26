Multiple U.S. Marines have been confirmed killed and wounded in a suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

“BREAKING: 4 U.S. Marines killed, 3 wounded in suicide bombing outside Kabul airport: U.S. officials,” Fox News Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.

BREAKING: 4 U.S. Marines killed, 3 wounded in suicide bombing outside Kabul airport: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

“Two explosions ripped through crowds of Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 Afghans and 4 U.S. troops, and disrupting the final push of the U.S.-led evacuation effort,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The U.S. envoy in Kabul told staff that four Marines were killed and three injured in the attacks, said an American official familiar with the briefing.”

“Witnesses reported multiple fatalities among the Afghans, many of whom were trying to enter the airport because they had assisted U.S.-led coalition efforts and feared persecution by the Taliban,” the outlet added.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured,” he added.

Should the U.S. retaliate for the bombing in Kabul? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (11 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Kirby had announced earlier in the day.

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.”

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Several Western officials had warned of an imminent attack, the WSJ reported. Two separate bombings took place on Thursday.

The first bombing occurred outside of the Kabul airport at the Baron Hotel. A second bombing took place at the Abbey Gate of the airport.

“President [Joe] Biden monitored the Kabul attack in the White House Situation Room with his national security team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley,” ABC News reported.

“The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan has just issued a new warning that ‘U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time,” Fox News reported Thursday morning.

“‘There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire,’ the alert said. ‘U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,’” Fox News added.

Security alert from US Embassy Kabul pic.twitter.com/asgLkugLj0 — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) August 26, 2021

This is a breaking story. Updates may be added as events unfold.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.