Second Explosion and Gunfire Reported Near Kabul Airport as Chaos Escalates

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 26, 2021 at 8:03am
A second explosion has reportedly taken place outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, rocking an already beleaguered U.S. military evacuation and taking the withdrawal crisis in a deadly new direction.

“We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby tweeted.

The explosion, which followed an earlier suicide bombing at a hotel near the airport, reportedly killed at least six and wounded at least 30, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Biden Smirks, WH Cuts Feed When Biden Is Asked What He'll Do if Americans Are Stuck After Deadline

“UK defence source confirms there were two explosions outside Kabul airport. One explosion occurred by Barons Hotel, followed by small arms fire, then a second explosion occurred by Abbey Gate. No UK military casualties, according to initial assessment,” Sky News reporter Deborah Haynes reported.

A video that claimed to be from the second blast appeared on Twitter following the incident.

Those wounded in the first blast reportedly included at least three U.S. military personnel.

Afghan Christians 'Panicking' as They're Turned Away from US Evacuation Flights: Report

“An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, per a U.S. official and a source,” Politico tweeted.

“This comes just hours after officials began warning about an increased ISIS threat in Afghanistan,” it added.

“The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan has just issued a new warning that ‘U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time,” Fox News reported Thursday morning.

“‘There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire,’ the alert said. ‘U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,'” the report added.

The explosions come following warnings of an imminent threat at the besieged Hamid Karzai International Airport.

This is a breaking story. Updates may be added. 

