Parler Share
Commentary
Elon Musk talking to paparazzi
Commentary
Elon Musk talking to paparazzi outside Dulles International Airport on Dec. 3, 2022. (@DCCelebrity / Twitter video screen shot)

Musk Reveals He Will Not Sign Autographs 'Ever Again' After Making Troubling Statement

 By George Upper  December 5, 2022 at 11:46am
Parler Share

Speaking during the “Twitter Files” live coverage event Saturday afternoon, company CEO Elon Musk said that he considered himself a target for possible assassination attempts.

“Frankly the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant. I’m definitely not going to be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way,” Musk said in a Twitter Spaces discussion, as reported by Fox News.

“It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to,” he added, “so hopefully they don’t.”

He’s not wrong. Assassination is practically impossible to prevent short of a full-time personal protection staff to rival the president’s, and even that’s not a 100 percent guarantee of anything. Getting away with an assassination is a different issue, but anyone looking to put a bullet in Musk probably wouldn’t have “escape” as a top priority afterward anyway.



Trending:
Katie Hobbs Played a Personal Part in Censoring Election Information, and We Have the Receipt - Report

Later that evening, Musk told a group of paparazzi outside Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., that he would not be signing any autographs — for the rest of his life.

“I’ve made it clear,” Musk said. “I’m not doing any more — any more signings, ever again.”

“After tonight,” one enterprising paparazzo shouted out — hey, it was worth a try, right?

“No,” Musk said before ducking into a waiting Tesla, surrounded by his security detail.

The lighting is a little off, but you can see the video from TMZ here:



Musk has made no explicit connection between the two statements — his unwillingness to sign autographs and his concern for his personal safety — but it would explain the sudden reticence from the Tesla founder, who “normally tends to hold court with [paparazzi] and shoots the s*** with them, offering off-the-cuff answers on a number of issues — including crypto, ‘SNL,’ and his own companies,” according to TMZ.

TMZ also theorized a connection between the two statements.

The context of all of this, of course, was the release Saturday of internal Twitter documents that showed a pattern of censoring on both the right and the left, though far more on the right.

Related:
GM, Audi Take Twitter Boycott to Next Level - Backfires After User Points Out All Customers Aren't Libs

“We’re just gonna put all the information out there try to get a clean slate,” Musk said of the document release. “We will be iteratively better and it will force other media companies to also be more truthful or else they’ll lose their readership.”

It would be nice to think that’s true. I hope it is. But the American people — on both the right and the left — have sometimes demonstrated a declining appetite for truth over the past decade or two.

You can fool some of the people all the time, it’s said. And those people all seem to be on social media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Musk Reveals He Will Not Sign Autographs 'Ever Again' After Making Troubling Statement
Catholic Bishop Warns Faithful About Hillary Clinton: 'Please Don't Listen to This Evil Woman'
Fans Horrified After Ex 'American Idol' Judge Appears Unrecognizable in Video: Something Isn't Right
Mystery Creature Kills Dozens of Cattle in Colorado, No Trace of Any Tracks Left Behind: 'It's Perplexing'
Two More Raging Liberals Get Scared Off Twitter By Musk: 'Cesspool of Racism, Anti-Semitism, Disinformation'
See more...

Conversation