Parler Share
News

Tesla Repeatedly Bursts Into Flames on Interstate, Even After Fire Crews Seemingly Extinguish the Blaze

 By Jack Davis  November 17, 2022 at 4:19pm
Parler Share

A Tesla caught fire Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania, causing firefighters to battle flames that refused to stay extinguished.

The accident took place in Clearfield County when the driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid a piece of debris in the road, according to WTAJ-TV.

The vehicle, with the debris jammed underneath, began to smoke. This led the driver to pull over.

The car caught fire once it was at the side of the road, but the couple in the vehicle and their dog were able to escape.

Trending:
We Were Right: WaPo Quietly Admits the Truth About Trump's Documents After the Election

“As Engine Tanker 17 and Engine Tanker 19 arrived on scene it was quickly discovered that this was not your typical vehicle fire as crews quickly utilized just over 4,000 gallons of water,” according to a Facebook post from Morris Township Fire Company #1.

“In total approximately 12,000 gallons of water was utilized,” the fire department posted.

“To give you an idea of the severity, crews can normally extinguish a fully involved vehicle fire with approximately 500 gallons or less.”

Would you ever consider purchasing an electric vehicle?

It noted that an electric vehicle fire is a different type of blaze than a gasoline-powered car fire.

“Due to the lithium ion battery on the vehicle, extinguishing this fire would require additional tankers as the vehicle would continue to reignite and burn fierce at times,” the post said.

“In total it took crews nearly two hours of continually applying water on the vehicle as the battery would begin to reignite and hold high temperatures.”

“This vehicle burnt so hot and long that if it was not for the rims you might not even of know it was a vehicle,” it concluded.

“This is the first known Tesla Fire in this area to our knowledge,” the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook.

Related:
Watch: Tesla Flies Down the Road at Full Speed and Crashes - Brakes Allegedly Failed


“Multiple tanker trucks were requested to keep the batteries cool after the fire was extinguished. A large amount of water is needed for this type of fire, to ensure the batteries stay cool and do not reignite,” the post said.

The department said it has been preparing for an electric vehicle fire.

“Training and pre-planning for an incident like this is key. Today that knowledge was put to the task, and the incident operated smoothly. Was a great learning experience for all, especially as the car industry progresses as we see it today,” the post said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tesla Repeatedly Bursts Into Flames on Interstate, Even After Fire Crews Seemingly Extinguish the Blaze
Right After Clinching House Majority, Republicans Reveal What's Coming Next: 'This Is Now an Investigation of President Biden'
University Quadruple Murder Mystery Deepens as Footage from Hours Before Emerges
Here Are the 12 Republican Senators Who Just Sided with Democrats to Advance Gay Marriage Bill
Blood Seen Oozing Out of Walls at 'Worst' Crime Scene Cops Have Ever Seen - 4 Students Butchered
See more...

Conversation