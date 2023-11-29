Share
Musk Scares Liberals Off of X Once Again: 'I Won't Be Posting Here Anymore'

 By Johnathan Jones  November 29, 2023 at 9:18am
An apparent act of trolling by tech CEO Elon Musk saw scores of liberals threaten to permanently abandon his social media platform on Tuesday.

The Washington Post also paused its advertising on X (formerly Twitter) citing Musk’s decision to share a meme about the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

In a pair of since-deleted memes, Musk shared one image of disgraced former ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek, who pleaded guilty to child porn charges earlier this year.

The other meme shared by the billionaire took aim at social media’s existing fact-checking apparatus — one that until he took over Twitter saw members of the mainstream media hold the keys to most information.

The Pizzagate meme used a format from the popular sitcom “The Office” and implied that the theory that a Washington pizzeria was once a lair for child predators had only been debunked by an industry that employed an actual child predator.

Screenshots of the memes were taken and shared on X:

Prior to sharing the memes, Musk posted the following cryptic tweet:

Should Elon Musk be more careful with his X posts?

Far-left former MSNBC anchor and podcaster Keith Olbermann railed against Musk in a series of posts in which he declared, “I won’t be posting here anymore.”

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that might offend some readers.

Olbermann labeled Musk an anti-Semite just hours after the Tesla CEO returned to the U.S. from a trip to Israel where he showed support for embattled Jews facing continued threats of violence from Hamas and other terror groups in the region.

Other leftist also vowed to follow the former ESPN personality out the door.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that might offend some readers.

The Washington Post said it would pause its advertising on the platform, but the outlet’s account was still active on X as of Wednesday morning.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation