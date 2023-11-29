An apparent act of trolling by tech CEO Elon Musk saw scores of liberals threaten to permanently abandon his social media platform on Tuesday.

The Washington Post also paused its advertising on X (formerly Twitter) citing Musk’s decision to share a meme about the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

In a pair of since-deleted memes, Musk shared one image of disgraced former ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek, who pleaded guilty to child porn charges earlier this year.

The other meme shared by the billionaire took aim at social media’s existing fact-checking apparatus — one that until he took over Twitter saw members of the mainstream media hold the keys to most information.

The Pizzagate meme used a format from the popular sitcom “The Office” and implied that the theory that a Washington pizzeria was once a lair for child predators had only been debunked by an industry that employed an actual child predator.

Screenshots of the memes were taken and shared on X:

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk just shared an article referring to an ABC news host being arrested for child porn. He also shared this meme about Pizza Gate. pic.twitter.com/q6e0byPlDJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 28, 2023

Prior to sharing the memes, Musk posted the following cryptic tweet:

𝕏 Troll Training Treasure Trove 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

Should Elon Musk be more careful with his X posts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Far-left former MSNBC anchor and podcaster Keith Olbermann railed against Musk in a series of posts in which he declared, “I won’t be posting here anymore.”

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that might offend some readers.

After Musk’s endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won’t be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I’m on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

…they came from. Out of 125,000, a total of 22 came from Twitter. Not 22 percent; 22 – the number between 21 and 23 Our dog rescue account @TomJumboGrumbo will continue because dogs’ lives are more important than my disgust. We’ll figure out something there. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

I leave it to you as to whether you do something similar but if Disney can do it, you can too Or at least do what I did with the avatar. Thanks for the laughs, support and info, folks. And remember: fuck @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/HWDUNLRi5N — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

Olbermann labeled Musk an anti-Semite just hours after the Tesla CEO returned to the U.S. from a trip to Israel where he showed support for embattled Jews facing continued threats of violence from Hamas and other terror groups in the region.

Other leftist also vowed to follow the former ESPN personality out the door.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that might offend some readers.

We had a good run, Kurt — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 28, 2023

I’m on Bluesky! See ya twitter and fuck you elon musk pic.twitter.com/qHEuAzF53B — @goldenpat.bsky.social (@goldenpat_) November 29, 2023

Trying to bail out of Musk’s hate filled trump butt licking failed Twitter and this is what I get! Can only assume a ton of people are trying to do the same thing and IT is overwhelmed! pic.twitter.com/L7LOm7Rc7L — Mountain Biker (@jhskier1) November 29, 2023

Must be a lot of people trying to deactivate their accounts as they won’t let you do it! Musk has taken Twitter into the conspiracy toilet and sided with a carni conman criminal! All the worst of the worst have slithered out of the cracks and flooded Twitter! Goodbye! — Mountain Biker (@jhskier1) November 29, 2023

I’ve left Twitter, short comeback today, now leaving again. Impossible to be here with Musk now endorsing Pizzagate conspiracy. It lead to a man going to pizzeria where he fired 3 shots from AR-15 style rifle. Man later told police he planned to “self-investigate” the theory. — Mark Klamberg (@Klamberg) November 28, 2023

The Washington Post said it would pause its advertising on the platform, but the outlet’s account was still active on X as of Wednesday morning.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.