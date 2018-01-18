Muslim Beauty Blogger Refuses Award from Revlon Because Celebrity Brand Ambassador Supports Israel

A Muslim beauty blogger has announced that she will not accept an award from cosmetic company Revlon.
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, an entrepreneur and the founder of MuslimGirl.com was honored with Revlon’s “Changemaker” award, part of the company’s @LiveBoldly campaign, according to Fox News.
A statement on Revlon’s website states that “Revlon Live Boldly is designed to inspire women to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and style.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The company enlisted Israeli actress and model, Gal Gadot, as the campaign’s ambassador.
“And what better embodiment of all those qualities than Gal Gadot,” the statement continued on.
TRENDING: 26 States Just Asked Trump to Rip Up a Major Obama Era Rule
It was Gadot’s appointment that caused Al-Khatahtbeh to refuse the award.
The blogger took to Instagram to make her announcement and criticize Gadot’s vocal support for the Jewish state.
Advertisement - story continues below
This is why I couldn't accept @revlon's Changemaker Award celebrating their new #liveboldy campaign featuring @gal_gadot. It means so much to me when @muslimgirl's work is recognized and elevated in spaces from which we've been traditionally excluded. But that's what makes it even more important at this moment to elevate and stand up for ALL women and girls. This shouldn't have to be said, but we can't accept role models that support the oppression of women and girls in other parts of the world. Especially after we just celebrated MLK Jr. and as we approach the one year anniversary of the Women's March, we all have an URGENT obligation to talk back, speak our truths, and insist on the right side of history. The personal is political — yes, even, and ESPECIALLY, when it comes to beauty — and I don't know about you, but my feminism is inclusive of ALL women and nothing less. That's what being a changemaker means to me.
Should Revlon take back the award?
“As much as this means to me and I would love to be there to celebrate with you, I cannot accept this award with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” Al-Khatahtbeh wrote.
“Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com’s morals and values.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“I can’t in good conscience accept this award from the brand and celebrate Gal’s ambassadorship after the IDF imprisoned a 16 year old girl named Ahed Tamimi last month, an activist who is currently still incarcerated. I think we are all in a moment where we must persist that women’s empowerment includes ALL women,” she continued.
“From the bottom of my heart, I feel that I would not embody the meaning of the Changemaker award if I were to accept these circumstances.”
The blogger went on to further criticize Gadot in a comment on her post, writing “This shouldn’t have to be said, but we can’t accept role models that support the oppression of women and girls in other parts of the world.”
As for Gadot, the “Wonder Woman” star served two years as an IDF combat trainer, according to Fox News.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Israeli born actress drew controversy when she took to Facebook to show her support for Israeli soldiers, The Huffington Post.
I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking…
Posted by Gal Gadot on Friday, July 25, 2014
“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens,” she wrote in 2014. “Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children.”
“We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom! #weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistance #loveidf.”
What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.