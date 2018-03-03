The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Offbeat
Print

Naked Man Drives Into Hospital, Screams About Trump, Sets Self on Fire

By The Western Journal
March 3, 2018 at 4:28pm

Print

Hospitals are a place of safety, especially when we are sick or have an emergency. They certainly aren’t a place where danger is expected.

Unfortunately, the world is full of unbalanced people, as has been shown through the violence that has swept through the country. For one hospital, the danger that came was completely unexpected.

On Feb. 22, the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut, was buzzing with activity. The emergency entrance was full as people came with sick loved ones or for their own treatment.

Steven Ellam was driving in his car, apparently without clothes on. As he drove he decided to record himself on Facebook live.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

The video painted a picture of an extremely disturbed man. Though Ellam remained calm as he drove, he began to rant about President Donald Trump saying,  “Donald Trump where are you? My name is Jesus Christ. I’m in Middletown, Connecticut.”

He then began to talk about his need to attack what he called “the Headquarters,” referring to the Middlesex Hospital.

His rant made little sense and seemed to be the words of a person disconnected with reality.

He then began to drive faster and as he reached the hospital, the video shows his car slamming into the Emergency Room entrance. But that wasn’t the end.

As Facebook live continued to record, he lit himself on fire. Soon he was seen on camera yelling, “Jesus help me,” his previously calm demeanor gone.

He then got out of the car and yelled, “death to the new world order.” Hospital staff rushed to help remove patients from the scene. Luckily, no one was hurt.

It was later revealed that the man had a history of violence beginning at the age of 14. He was previously sentenced to 33 months in prison for beating a woman, calling her a sinner and wanting her to repent.

RELATED: Watch Viral Demonstration Of How Textbook Can Save Student’s Life During School Shooting

The bomb squad and the FBI were called to the scene. Patient, T.J. O’Brien, had a doctor’s appointment that morning when he saw the accident.

“About a minute after that, someone came running out of the fire in his birthday suit screaming,” he said.

With burns across 90 percent of his body, Ellam lived but was airlifted to another hospital in critical condition.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Facebook, safety, video

By: The Western Journal on March 3, 2018 at 4:28pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Joy Behar (1)

Anti-Christian Joy Behar Gets Disastrous Surprise From 30,000 Angry Viewers

Randy DeSoto

Billy_Graham_-_Anne_Graham_Lotz_II

Graham’s Daughter Sees Prophetic Sign In God’s Timing In Her Father’s Passing

Randy DeSoto

Franklin Graham Takes Podium at Father’s Funeral With Message Liberals Won’t Like

Richard Pollock

james comey, barack obama

FBI Refuses to Release Docs About Secret Comey-Obama Meeting, Says America Doesn’t Need to Know

Henry Rodgers

Dem. Mayor Wept in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of 47 Counts of Corruption

Joshua Gill

Jessica & Courtney Wright, Faith Promise church

Lesbians Pitch Massive Fit After Church Gives Non-PC Answer to Their Question

Kevin Daley

Donald Trump (4)

DACA Could Be Completely Finished By Years End… And It’s All Because Of Trump

Chris Agee

huckabee (1)

Huckabee Posts Brutally Honest Cartoon After Country Music Turns on Him

Recently Posted