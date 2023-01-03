We Have Their Names: 18 GOP Senators Labeled 'Turncoats' by Gun Owners of America

By the time 2022 faded into the history books, the U.S. Senate had passed reams of legislation that will cause serious harm to our wallets and our rights, especially our Second Amendment rights. Unfortunately, the Republicans were just as bad as the Democrats in this respect, especially the 18 GOP senators who voted for the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

In that bloated spending bill that will add trillions to our national debt passed in December 2022 and signed into law by the president, there was a slew of anti-Second Amendment measures that few realized were included in the bill.

Gun Owners of America warned of the 12 anti-gun measures hidden deep in the more than 4,000-page bill which is stuffed to the gills with money-wasting pork and measures wholly unrelated to the government’s budgetary needs.

The budget bill even set aside millions to name buildings and programs after Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Patrick Leahy.

Outrageously, 18 so-called Republican “turncoat” senators crossed the aisle to side with the left-wing Democrats to bloat our government to never-before-seen heights of wild spending.

That list includes:

18 GOPers voted yes on omnibus: Blunt

Boozman

Capito

Collins

Cornyn

Cotton

Graham

Inhofe

McConnell

Moran

Murkowski

Portman

Romney

Rounds

Shelby

Thune

Wicker

Young — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 22, 2022



Among some of the omnibus bill’s worst of its many bad provisions are 12 anti-gun measures that have left-wing politicians all across the country salivating to put more limits on our rights to bear arms.

GOA reported a list of 12 gun measures in the bill. A few of the measures include a budget increase of 14.1 percent for the ATF, over $700 million for “red flag” laws, and funds for “gun storage maps” to locate where veterans keep guns.

Epoch Times went a bit further and looked up how each of the 18 GOP senate traitors stand on the Second Amendment and found that every single one of them claim to support our Constitution and its right to bear arms in direct contravention to their votes on this Omnibus Spending Bill.

The so-called “red flag” laws are particularly frightening because it allows local officials to swoop down on a citizen’s home and confiscate their guns with no more justification than some random person calling the police and reporting the citizen as “dangerous.”

These laws allow guns to be summarily confiscated with no charges filed and no redress in the courts ahead of time. And rarely do victims of red flag laws ever see their guns again, even if they are revealed as sane and mentally healthy despite the calls from the rats in their lives.

As the measures were being stuffed onto the omnibus bill, Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned that red flag laws “will not end mass shootings,” but it “will end due process.”

“Under red flag laws, the government doesn’t have to prove you did anything wrong in order to strip you of your most basic rights. All that’s required to punish you is a complaint — possibly even an anonymous complaint — in which somebody says you seem dangerous,” Carlson said.

These red flag laws are always presented as “common sense” limits on guns. But even though they have already been around for more than two decades, there is no evidence at all that they prevent single shootings, much less any mass shootings.

In any case, this bill showed once again that so-called Republican senators are in fact no different at all from the left-wing Democrats who want to spend us into oblivion while infringing on our Constitutional rights, and Americans should not let them get away with it.

