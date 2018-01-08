Nancy Pelosi’s Son Shares Photo of Himself with Ivanka Trump

Their families may be at odds with each other politically, but that feud apparently does not extend to Ivanka Trump and Paul Pelosi Jr.

Paul Pelosi, one of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s five children, shared a pair of photos to Instagram earlier this month of himself and the first daughter standing together and smiling.

The photos appear to have been taken at President Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party, which was held at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida.

“May 2018 be filled with #love, #health, #everythingyoueverdreamed #happynewyear,” Pelosi wrote in the caption of the post.

TRENDING: Wasted ‘Enough Of My Viewers’ Time’: CNN’s Jake Tapper Suddenly Cuts Off Trump Adviser, Ends Interview

As noted by BizPac Review, it’s unclear as to why Pelosi, a 48-year-old businessman, attended the party. But according to his sister, Christine Pelosi, the Instagram post should come as no surprise.

“He is just an adventuring guy,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Maybe he had a golf game.”

Paul Pelosi was far from the only notable guest at the party, which reportedly cost $750 per person. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also in attendance, as well as members of the president’s family — including his wife Melania and his sons Eric, Donald Jr. and Barron.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was also present. Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner serve as senior advisers to the president.

However, Pelosi was perhaps one of the most notable of the party’s attendees, due in large part to the political differences between his mother — the top Democrat in the House of Representatives — and the Republican president.

Nancy Pelosi has criticized Trump in the past for his views on a variety of policies — including health care, illegal immigration and climate change.

“What the president is doing, it’s violent. His actions are violent,” Pelosi wrote in an October op-ed for NBC’s “Think.”

RELATED: Trump Shares a New Prediction About What the GOP Tax Bill Will Do to Obamacare

“In effect, the president is just saying, ‘Stop the world.’ He wants to get off, because he doesn’t know how to deal with any of these issues. He keeps shrinking into this little world of his own, and it’s really dangerous to children and to the entire planet,” she added.

Trump, for his part, has also blasted Pelosi, claiming she is “weak on Crime” and wants to “substantially RAISE Taxes.”

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” Trump tweeted in November.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

There was no sign of that enmity at the New Year’s Eve party. In fact, Trump was extremely hopeful about the future.

“We are going to have a tremendous year,” the president told reporters. “It’s going to be a fantastic 2018.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.