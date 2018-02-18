The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

A NASCAR Driver Had A Very Different Reaction to The Veterans Ad Rejected by The NFL

By Jonathan Pincus
February 18, 2018 at 3:28pm

Print

The biggest storyline dominating the NFL in 2017 was that of national anthem protesting, and during Super Bowl 52 the American Veterans organization wanted to run an ad encouraging viewers to stand for the national anthem out of respect for past and present military members.

However, the NFL didn’t allow the ad to run, stating that the sporting event has “never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.”

Well, 33-year-old NASCAR driver Clay Greenfield wasn’t having it and decided that he would offer the organization an opportunity to sponsor his vehicle for Friday’s season-opening race for the Camping World Truck Series in Daytona.

“I just am a big supporter of our veterans and our military and I kind of felt like they were being shafted a little so I wanted to do what I could to help make up and support our veterans and military,” Greenfield revealed to Yahoo Sports.

Greenfield’s number 68 truck was outfitted with an American flag color scheme and logo of the AMVETS organization. However, it was a hashtag that appeared in various locations on the truck that captured the eyes of many.

TRENDING: Roseanne Barr: America Is ‘Lucky’ To Have Trump As President

Are you a Clay Greenfield fan now?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“#PLEASESTAND” was displayed prominently across the truck, a reference to those who have chosen to remain seated or kneel during the playing of the national anthem at sporting events.

However, Greenfield noted that his vehicle’s color scheme was not a knock at the NFL or the players who kneeled during the anthem, rather, it was an effort to commemorate the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“And it’s not like I’m doing this out of a grudge or anything. Almost every truck I’ve ever had since 2010 has had an American flag on it somewhere.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity to showcase those guys and what they’re all about.”

RELATED: Exclusive: Baseball Great Curt Schilling Comes Down on Players Who Kneel for a ‘Lie’

While Greenfield contends that the action wasn’t done out of spite toward the NFL, the NASCAR driver didn’t pull punches in a January tweet questioning the NFL’s practices.

“The NFL won’t allow an add (sic) from @AMVETSHQ showing an American Flag saying Please Stand but will show National Anthem protests live,” he wrote. “So the protesters have freedom of speech but the veterans who put their lives at risk to enable that right don’t.”

“That is 100% wrong!#PleaseStand,” Greenfield added.

During Friday’s race, Greenfield was involved in a vicious collision. As reported by Fox Sports, he escaped from the wreck virtually unscathed.

However, AMVETS took to Twitter to congratulate their newfound brand ambassador on a job well-done.

Greenfield responded with a tweet of his own, saying “it was an honor” to have their logos outfit his truck, before adding that he “will always stand with you.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: NASCAR, National Anthem, Sports, Veterans

By: Jonathan Pincus on February 18, 2018 at 3:28pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox: Florida Shooting Is ‘What You Get’ with Trump in The White House

Joshua Gill

Kendra Stocks (2)

North Carolina Mother Thrown in Jail for Having Her Daughter Baptized in Catholic Church

Kevin Daley

Clarence_Thomas

Clarence Thomas is Fed Up With People Playing Victim

Erin Coates

Nikolas_Cruz,_FBI_Logo

FBI Admits ‘Protocol Was Not Followed’ For Florida School Shooter After January Tip

Joe Setyon

matt bevin

Florida Shooting: Gov. Says Guns Are Not to Blame, Reveals What Is Truly Responsible

Randy DeSoto

michael flynn, robert mueller

Order by New Judge in Flynn Case Raises Possibility Guilty Plea Could Be Thrown Out

Nick Givas

jimmy kimmel

Kimmel Mocks Prayer While Exploiting Florida School Shooting for Political Agenda

Becky Loggia

FBI, Florida school shooting

Here Is The List Of Attackers The FBI Was Warned About But Still Failed To Stop

Recently Posted