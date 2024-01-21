University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh said even in the snowy chill in which Friday’s March for Life in Washington, D.C. took place, it was a great day to stand tall for the unborn.

The coach of college football’s national champions said it was “great football weather,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Asked about what might come next amid interviews for NFL coaching jobs, Harbaugh said he would wait and see.

“I just take the counsel from God and the Holy Spirit, and Mr. Jack Harbaugh, my dad, and my wife Sarah,” he said.

“Just taking the advice, just living one day at a time, one day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of the unborn, Harbaugh said, “Just have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

Harbaugh said he was “thankful and grateful” for “the testimony of so many here.”

Harbaugh said no right is more foundational than life.

“You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life,” Harbaugh said, according to the Daily Caller.

“This is a great day for a march. It’s a great day for the sanctity of life, and football weather. Let’s make it a great day,” he said.

Harbaugh has not been shy about his pro-life beliefs.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said at a 2022 event, according to Detroit Catholic.

“I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,’” he said.

During that event, Harbaugh was asked about the repercussions of his advocacy.

“During halftime of a game, talking with the players, I say they are here because they have chosen to be here. If someone believes in what they stand for, they are choosing to stand for that position, and what kind of person are you if you don’t fight tooth and nail for what you stand for? You get to change hearts by fighting for what you stand for,” he said.

Harbaugh has said he will practice what he preaches and has said that to his players, according to ESPN.

“I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby,” he said in 2022, referring to his wife.

