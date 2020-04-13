Coach Jim Harbaugh: Pandemic Should Open Our Eyes to 'Horrendous' Nature of Abortion

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh came out swinging against abortion during a recent interview when asked for his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a podcast interview with National Review senior editor Jay Nordlinger posted Saturday, the Wolverines coach was asked about the upcoming college football season and if it will even be held.

Harbaugh told Nordlinger he hopes to see the season continue as scheduled, but the khaki-wearing coach veered away from sports to speak out about his Christian faith and against abortion.

This morning, Jim Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) and I recorded a “Q&A” — a long, leisurely podcast. We have been friends since … 1975? Jim and I talk sports, old times, and new times. He relates many, many interesting things. A darned good talk. https://t.co/myr4gaobz3 — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) April 10, 2020

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Claims It's 'Possible' That Americans Will Carry 'Certificates of Immunity'

He said he has seen people become “more prayerful” during the nation’s current health and economic crisis, and he described abortion as “horrendous.”

“Even now, as we all go through what we’re going through with COVID-19, I see people more concerned about others and more prayerful,” Harbaugh said.

“As I said, God has virtually stopped the world from spinning,” he said. “I don’t think it’s coincidence.

“My personal feeling, living a faith-based life, this is a message or this is something that should be a time where we grow on our faith and reverence for and respect for God.

Do you agree with Jim Harbaugh? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (86 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“You see people taking more of a view of sanctity of life. And I hope that can continue. I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.

“And lastly, abortion, we talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous,” the former San Francisco 49ers and Stanford University coach concluded.

While COVID-19 has taken more than 22,000 American lives, abortion clinics have remained open across the country as they have generally been deemed “essential” during the virus outbreak.

According to Worldometers, which tracks statistics on abortion from figures provided by the World Health Organization, 40 million to 50 million abortions are performed annually worldwide, while an estimated 3,000 American babies are killed daily.

Abortions are continuing as Christians across the country are being ticketed or threatened for attending drive-up church services and others where social distancing is enforced.

RELATED: New England Patriots Player Benjamin Watson Announces He's Producing Pro-Life Film

While Harbaugh did not speak specifically to that issue, the former Wolverines and NFL quarterback took a bold stance on the issue of abortion, and his enduring faith is inspiring.

Harbaugh has been open about his faith throughout his life and career.

On Jan. 7, 1996, after he led the Indianapolis Colts to an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Harbaugh gave all the glory to Christ.

“I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for making all this possible,” he told NBC Sports after the game.

Harbaugh threw what ended up being the a game-winning pass to receiver Floyd Turner in the second quarter of the defensive struggle.

The 9-7 Colts ended up defeating the 13-3 Chiefs 10-7 and almost upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game.

As anxious college football fans wonder if the upcoming season will be delayed, at least one prominent man in the world of collegiate sports is willing to put things into proper context.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.