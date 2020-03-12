SECTIONS
NBA Player Tests Positive for Cornonavirus, League Makes Stunning Decision

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz dunks during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Jan. 25, 2019.Alex Goodlett / Getty ImagesRudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz dunks during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Jan. 25, 2019. Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Alex Goodlett / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 11, 2020 at 7:13pm
The NBA announced Wednesday evening that the remainder of the season has been suspended indefinitely.

ESPN reported that following Wednesday’s matchups, the season will be suspended until further notice.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news.

“The NBA has suspended the season,” he tweeted.

Wojnarowski added: “The NBA ‘will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward,’ league says.”

The news was announced shortly after the Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game at Chesapeake Energy Arena was called off suddenly, just moments before tipoff.

It was later learned that Jazz forward Rudy Golbert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news broke moments after President Donald Trump announced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which included a temporary ban on travel to Europe.

Earlier Wednesday, Wojnarowski reported that the Golden State Warriors were planning to play home games without fans for the “foreseeable future.”

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the NCAA tournament would be played this year with no fans present.

The NCAA has not yet reacted to the news of the NBA suspending its season or commented if it will take further action.

The NHL is expected to soon announce a decision on how it will proceed with the rest of its season.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
