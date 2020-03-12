NBA Player Tests Positive for Cornonavirus, League Makes Stunning Decision

The NBA announced Wednesday evening that the remainder of the season has been suspended indefinitely.

ESPN reported that following Wednesday’s matchups, the season will be suspended until further notice.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

“The NBA has suspended the season,” he tweeted.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Wojnarowski added: “The NBA ‘will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward,’ league says.”

The NBA “will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward,” league says. https://t.co/tWoRO8pbfT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The news was announced shortly after the Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game at Chesapeake Energy Arena was called off suddenly, just moments before tipoff.

.@royceyoung reports that the Thunder-Jazz game was seconds away from tipping off when the Thunder’s head medical staffer sprinted onto the floor to talk to referees in Oklahoma City. At that point, players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/WsSOU09kVP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

RELATED: NCAA Basketball Tournament To Be Played Without Fans, Other Sporting Events Canceled

It was later learned that Jazz forward Rudy Golbert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Breaking: Rudy Gobert reportedly has tested positive for coronavirus, per @ShamsCharania. The Jazz big man is feeling “strong and stable.” pic.twitter.com/OV6w05AJof — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

Prayers up for Rudy Gobert and every person infected with this coronavirus!!! Praying God’s protection over all! 🙏🏾 #coronavirus — J.C. Howard (@jchowardSPEAKS) March 12, 2020

The news broke moments after President Donald Trump announced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which included a temporary ban on travel to Europe.

Earlier Wednesday, Wojnarowski reported that the Golden State Warriors were planning to play home games without fans for the “foreseeable future.”

The Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office’s order prohibiting group of events of 1K or more from assembling, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the NCAA tournament would be played this year with no fans present.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office’s order prohibiting group of events of 1K or more from assembling, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

The NCAA has not yet reacted to the news of the NBA suspending its season or commented if it will take further action.

The NHL is expected to soon announce a decision on how it will proceed with the rest of its season.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.