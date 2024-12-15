Share
A woman runs for cover amid gunfire during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday. Gang members killed at least 184 people, mostly elderly, over the weekend.
A woman runs for cover amid gunfire during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday. Gang members killed at least 184 people, mostly elderly, over the weekend. (Odelyn Joseph / AP)

Nearly 200 Massacred in Haiti on Witch Doctor's Advice to Violent Gang Leader

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2024 at 6:00am
Almost 200 people were butchered in Haiti last weekend after a gang leader was incited by a voodoo priest.

Volker Turk, human rights chief for the United Nations, said 184 people were killed.

“Just this past weekend, at least 184 people were killed in violence orchestrated by the leader of a powerful gang in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, in the Cite Soleil area,” Turk said, according to CBS.

“These latest killings bring the death toll just this year in Haiti to a staggering 5,000 people,” he said.

The office of Haiti’s prime minister said the gang leader believed his child was sickened by witchcraft, according to Reuters.

“A red line has been crossed,” the office said in a statement.

The statement said the office would “mobilize all forces to track down and annihilate” the people responsible, naming Wharf Jeremie gang leader Monel “Mikano” Felix, who the office said planned the deaths.

The National Human Rights Defense Network, a non-governmental organization, said at least 110 people over age 60 were killed in one spree.

Does Satan use things like voodoo and other forms of paganism to destroy people?

The group cited witnesses reporting that “mutilated bodies were burned in the streets, including several young individuals who were killed attempting to save residents.”

Felix had ordered the attacks upon being told by a voodoo priest elderly people in the area harmed the child using witchcraft. The child died Saturday afternoon.

The Cooperative for Peace and Development said the gang leader wanted to punish those who harmed his son, according to NPR.

“He decided to cruelly punish all elderly people and (Vodou) practitioners who, in his imagination, would be capable of casting a bad spell on his son,” the group said.

“The crisis in Haiti has reached catastrophic levels with allied criminal groups intensifying large-scale, coordinated attacks on the population and key state infrastructure,” Human Rights Watch said Monday.

The group said “many Haitians live with the constant fear of being killed, raped, kidnapped, or forcibly recruited even as they struggle every day to find adequate food, water, and health care to survive.”

Related:
Haitian Immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, Are Looking for a Way Out After Trump Win: Report

The incident is the latest massacre in Haiti.

On Oct. 3, 115 people were killed in Pont-Sondé, according to the BBC.

In that case, the Gran Grif gang slaughtered local residents after learning some of them had joined a vigilante group to push back against the power of the gang.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation