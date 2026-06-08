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A police officer handcuffs a suspect.
A police officer handcuffs a suspect. (Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images)

Illegal Alien Gets Into Car Crash Near Another Illegal Alien Getting Arrested

 By Michael Austin  June 8, 2026 at 3:00am
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An illegal alien in Florida got into a car crash near federal and state law enforcement officers who were in the middle of apprehending another illegal alien.

Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice, who was embedded with personnel from the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, posted a video of the encounter on X.

“As we’re picking up one illegal another illegal crashes right next to us,” he described, sharing footage of the arrest taking place and the subsequent car crash.

The accident Bergquam managed to capture seemed to involve a white pickup truck rear-ending another gray pickup, which had just slammed the brakes.

“Thank God, ICE and America First states like Florida are fighting to fix it!”

According to a report from the Gateway Pundit, the driver of the gray pickup was an illegal alien.

“The truth is most Americans can’t comprehend how many illegals are in our country,” Bergquam told the outlet.

“I mean, literally, we’re picking up this guy. This guy’s an illegal driver, and gets rear-ended by this guy, who’s just on his way to work. Crazy.”

The official X page for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the details of the incident.

“As ICE and our Florida Highway Patrol partners were arresting one illegal alien, ANOTHER illegal alien crashed right next to them — and was swiftly apprehended,” the post said.

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“Partnerships like this help us effectively REMOVE criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Bergquam told The Gateway Pundit that the driver of the gray pickup truck was driving without a license and without insurance.

He had already been arrested multiple times for driving without a license.

“We just have so many illegals in this country. That’s like the third time I’ve had that, where we’re going one person, and we end up getting multiples at the same scene,” Bergquam described of his experiences with ICE.

“You could look on a road, and it’s probably a high percentage of all the vehicles are here illegally, and most all of them are driving without a license or insurance and putting every single one of us in danger.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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