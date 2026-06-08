Illegal Alien Gets Into Car Crash Near Another Illegal Alien Getting Arrested

An illegal alien in Florida got into a car crash near federal and state law enforcement officers who were in the middle of apprehending another illegal alien.

Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice, who was embedded with personnel from the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, posted a video of the encounter on X.

“As we’re picking up one illegal another illegal crashes right next to us,” he described, sharing footage of the arrest taking place and the subsequent car crash.

The accident Bergquam managed to capture seemed to involve a white pickup truck rear-ending another gray pickup, which had just slammed the brakes.

“Thank God, ICE and America First states like Florida are fighting to fix it!”

According to a report from the Gateway Pundit, the driver of the gray pickup was an illegal alien.

“The truth is most Americans can’t comprehend how many illegals are in our country,” Bergquam told the outlet.

“I mean, literally, we’re picking up this guy. This guy’s an illegal driver, and gets rear-ended by this guy, who’s just on his way to work. Crazy.”

As ICE and our Florida Highway Patrol partners were arresting one illegal alien, ANOTHER illegal alien crashed right next to them — and was swiftly apprehended. Partnerships like this help us effectively REMOVE criminal illegal aliens from our communities. https://t.co/PejwF96LPT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 20, 2026

The official X page for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the details of the incident.

“As ICE and our Florida Highway Patrol partners were arresting one illegal alien, ANOTHER illegal alien crashed right next to them — and was swiftly apprehended,” the post said.

“Partnerships like this help us effectively REMOVE criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Bergquam told The Gateway Pundit that the driver of the gray pickup truck was driving without a license and without insurance.

He had already been arrested multiple times for driving without a license.

“We just have so many illegals in this country. That’s like the third time I’ve had that, where we’re going one person, and we end up getting multiples at the same scene,” Bergquam described of his experiences with ICE.

“You could look on a road, and it’s probably a high percentage of all the vehicles are here illegally, and most all of them are driving without a license or insurance and putting every single one of us in danger.”

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