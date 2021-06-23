Nearly 4,000 Fully Vaccinated People Have Tested Positive for COVID in Massachusetts

COVID-19 vaccines remain a source of contention for many Americans.

While some adamantly support and advocate for mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports, others are skeptical of the novel technology as well as the power grab behind it — and for good reason.

According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, nearly 4,000 state residents still tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, the Boston Herald reported on June 16.

The development — and others — raises further suspicions surrounding the fledgling vaccines, including the most important: If you can still contract COVID-19, why get vaccinated?

“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” Davidson Hamer, an infectious diseases specialist at Boston University, told The Herald, adding that “the viral load is not very high” in these breakthrough cases.

Hamer said some breakthrough cases are expected, but it’s essential to understand who is at risk or whether those with breakthrough cases can still transmit COVID-19 to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concur with the statement with their own large-scale clinical studies, which found that COVID-19 vaccines prevented most people from contracting the virus.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people,” the CDC webpage states.

“There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized or die from COVID-19.”

The CDC, public health departments and the general public understand no vaccine is 100 percent effective.

Still, as numbers like those in Massachusetts surface, it’s hard to inspire confidence in a vaccine that’s so adamantly — and almost obsessively — pushed by agencies and officials.

Do we reserve the right to be skeptical?

Data from the Massachusetts health department last week indicated nearly 3.7 million fully vaccinated individuals reside in the state, and, among those 3.7 million individuals, there have been 3,791 breakthrough cases as of June 12.

Though this amounts to a less than one percent infection rate among those fully vaccinated in the state, nearly 4,000 cases is still a shocking number to many, especially as it coincides with vaccine horror stories.

Some remain wary of being injected with novel mRNA technology.

Some fear that, if injected, they may experience the same extreme side effects some recipients have reported, and some remain skeptical of the notably adamant push behind this technology.

Now people are asking: Is the vaccine worth all of the risks, especially if I still have a slim chance of contracting the virus?

These vaccines — and the technology behind them — are still relatively new and we still don’t know the full effects of either.

That’s why being vaccinated should never be mandated.

