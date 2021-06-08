Vaccinated individuals in Washington can lay claim to a complimentary marijuana cigarette thanks to the state’s new “Joints for Jabs” program.

Announced on Monday, Joints for Jabs allows cannabis retailers to hand out a free joint to every adult who receives a vaccination “at an in-store vaccination clinic.”

The program will be active through July 12, according to a news release from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The board previously allowed for a similar program to allow liquor-licensed businesses to offer one alcoholic beverage at no cost to customers with proof of vaccination.

That program, which began on May 15, is set to expire on June 30.

The LBC claims this newest program was instituted after the board received “multiple requests from cannabis retail licencees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts.”

According to its news release, various conditions apply to retailers hoping to join the program:

Only one pre-roll joint — no other products — may be provided per customer, who must be 21 or older.

Providers must be “associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location.”

Receipts for the complimentary joints must occur at the time of purchase, and records must be kept of all joints provided.

All health rules and regulations still apply to clinics, so they must continue to follow such rules.

As of the program’s implementation, over 44 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to ABC News.

The U.S. population in general has seen roughly 42 percent of its citizens vaccinated.

State and local governments across the country are hoping programs such as Joints for Jabs will help to incentivize the remainder of the population to get vaccine shots.

Such programs seek to mobilize small businesses to aid in the effort, although, obviously, this will only work if small businesses are willing to participate.

When it comes to Washington’s Joints for Jabs, that won’t be a problem.

Speaking with The Western Journal via email on Tuesday, Hashtag Cannabis and Supply Co., a Washington-based cannabis retailer, conveyed its enthusiasm to take part in the LBC’s new promotion.

“Right now, my team and I are actively researching how we can participate in Joints for Jabs and hope to do so soon,” the company’s CEO and co-founder, Jerina Pillert, told The Western Journal. “We are thankful that the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has created this amazing opportunity for us to help vaccinate our community.

“At Hashtag, we understand that people are more important than things and welcome the opportunity to encourage those who are able to help protect the most vulnerable members in our community and to end this pandemic for good.

“And, who doesn’t love a free joint?”

