'We Need Your Help': Animal Shelter Asks for Help Finding Perfect Home for 'VERY Unique' Bonded Pair

Plenty of rescue dogs come with special requirements, whether those are behavioral or medical needs. Some of the more difficult ones to place are bonded pairs — it’s harder to find someone looking to take in two dogs instead of just one, but it’s also heartbreaking to have to separate pairs in order to ensure they each get a good home.

But this duo from Raleigh, North Carolina, takes the cake. Not only are they an odd couple, they’ll require special care and eventually an owner who is familiar with two different species.

“We have a VERY unique situation and we need your help to find a RESCUE who can take this bonded pair and find them the perfect home,” the Friends of Wake County Animal Center posted on March 25.

“Meet the odd couple, Felix( dog) and Cinnamon (goat). Felix is approximately a year old, 60lbs, hw-, and unaltered. Cinnamon is an adult female goat.







“They are best buds and are truly bonded; they even sleep together and have been kept together 24/7 except when they eat. We need your help finding a RESCUE group who can help place them appropriately.”

The shelter is looking for a rescue first that can take in Felix and Cinnamon and find them a suitable forever home.

“That was a first,” Jennifer Federico, director of animal services, told The Washington Post. “Most of our dogs aren’t hanging out with goats.”

The two came to the shelter on March 13 after their owner was hospitalized and unable to care for them. Staff kept them in separate pens for a very brief time before they realized that simply would not do.

“Cinnamon was very upset — she was bleating and calling out to the dog,” Federico said. “She was so stressed and frantic that we realized this pair had to be kept together.”

When their 10-day hold was up, the shelter let their owner know they were ready to be picked up, but they never got a response, so Felix and Cinnamon became their problem.

Few people are equipped or experienced enough to take in a pair right off the bat — even fewer are familiar enough with both goats and dogs to take them in.







Despite that, many people commented on the Friends of Wake County Animal Center’s post to offer their expertise and homes to Felix and Cinnamon. One person even commented with a photo showing off their current dog/goat combo and offering to add the odd couple to their already unique arrangement.

The shelter had made it clear, though, that they were looking for a rescue first to take the two and handle placement. On March 27, they announced that a rescue, the Mr. Mo Project, had been selected.

“UPDATE: RESCUE SECURED!!!” they wrote. “Thank you so much to all the shares a rescue has stepped up and will be taking this duo.”

Two days later, the even better news was shared: The rescue had found Cinnamon and Felix the perfect home.

“We are so blessed to be able to foster Felix and Cinnamon!” Jacqui Bankes, Cinnamon and Felix’s new owner, told Wake County. “As their forever foster, we are excited to keep them together and also integrate them with our other goats and dogs, after appropriate testing and quarantine. Thank you to Wake County and Mr. Mo Project for making this possible for us!”

