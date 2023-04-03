Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest

'We Need Your Help': Animal Shelter Asks for Help Finding Perfect Home for 'VERY Unique' Bonded Pair

 By Amanda Thomason  April 3, 2023 at 3:53pm
Parler Share

Plenty of rescue dogs come with special requirements, whether those are behavioral or medical needs. Some of the more difficult ones to place are bonded pairs — it’s harder to find someone looking to take in two dogs instead of just one, but it’s also heartbreaking to have to separate pairs in order to ensure they each get a good home.

But this duo from Raleigh, North Carolina, takes the cake. Not only are they an odd couple, they’ll require special care and eventually an owner who is familiar with two different species.

“We have a VERY unique situation and we need your help to find a RESCUE who can take this bonded pair and find them the perfect home,” the Friends of Wake County Animal Center posted on March 25.

“Meet the odd couple, Felix( dog) and Cinnamon (goat). Felix is approximately a year old, 60lbs, hw-, and unaltered. Cinnamon is an adult female goat.



Trending:
'Country Music Is Dead' Trends After Kelsea Ballerini's CMT Awards Performance Goes Terribly Wrong

“They are best buds and are truly bonded; they even sleep together and have been kept together 24/7 except when they eat. We need your help finding a RESCUE group who can help place them appropriately.”

The shelter is looking for a rescue first that can take in Felix and Cinnamon and find them a suitable forever home.

“That was a first,” Jennifer Federico, director of animal services, told The Washington Post. “Most of our dogs aren’t hanging out with goats.”

The two came to the shelter on March 13 after their owner was hospitalized and unable to care for them. Staff kept them in separate pens for a very brief time before they realized that simply would not do.

“Cinnamon was very upset — she was bleating and calling out to the dog,” Federico said. “She was so stressed and frantic that we realized this pair had to be kept together.”

When their 10-day hold was up, the shelter let their owner know they were ready to be picked up, but they never got a response, so Felix and Cinnamon became their problem.

Few people are equipped or experienced enough to take in a pair right off the bat — even fewer are familiar enough with both goats and dogs to take them in.



Despite that, many people commented on the Friends of Wake County Animal Center’s post to offer their expertise and homes to Felix and Cinnamon. One person even commented with a photo showing off their current dog/goat combo and offering to add the odd couple to their already unique arrangement.

Related:
Tragic Bible Story Comes True: Little Girl's Pet Goat Taken, Believed to Have Been Barbecued at Demand of Calif. Gov't

The shelter had made it clear, though, that they were looking for a rescue first to take the two and handle placement. On March 27, they announced that a rescue, the Mr. Mo Project, had been selected.

“UPDATE: RESCUE SECURED!!!” they wrote. “Thank you so much to all the shares a rescue has stepped up and will be taking this duo.”

Two days later, the even better news was shared: The rescue had found Cinnamon and Felix the perfect home.

“We are so blessed to be able to foster Felix and Cinnamon!” Jacqui Bankes, Cinnamon and Felix’s new owner, told Wake County. “As their forever foster, we are excited to keep them together and also integrate them with our other goats and dogs, after appropriate testing and quarantine. Thank you to Wake County and Mr. Mo Project for making this possible for us!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




'We Need Your Help': Animal Shelter Asks for Help Finding Perfect Home for 'VERY Unique' Bonded Pair
Grandmother Falls Trying to Escape House Fire, Then an 'Angel Came Out of Nowhere' And Saves Her
'Our Hero': Recently Adopted Dog Saves Elderly Owner After He Falls Into 8-Foot-Deep Ditch
'My Heart Just Dropped': Toddler Trapped in House Fire, But Loyal Family Dog Leads Rescuers To Her
Dog Arrives Home Without Owner After Walk: Now Police Are Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect
See more...

Conversation