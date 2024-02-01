Any hope fans had for Netflix’s upcoming live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” remake is fading fast.

Why? Well, despite being based on one of the most beloved and successful animated shows of all time, the new show’s makers seem dead set on updating it with politically correct messaging.

More specifically, they’re going to make Sokka — a character known for providing comedy relief — less “sexist.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, a few members of the live-action show’s cast revealed as much.

“I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy,” Katara actress Kiawentiio [Tarbell, but she is referred to mononymously] said.

Sokka actor Ian Ousley then chimed in in agreement.

“Yeah, totally. There are things that were redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live action],” he said.

In order to further prove the point that Sokka’s “sexism” was problematic, Entertainment Weekly linked to supposed “entire Reddit threads” decrying Sokka’s sexism.

The only Reddit thread cited by the outlet consisted of a mere eight comments at the time the interview was published (credit to Cosmic Book News’s Matt McGloin for uncovering that detail).

Is Netflix right to remove Sokka's "sexism"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Of course, the internet reacted to the interview with a collective rolling of the eyes.

“Sexism” is being a teen with values reflective of being raised in a remote village modeled after Inuits. I hate leftists. https://t.co/wSHCkEQTT3 — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) January 30, 2024

SJWs are the worst gaslighters in the world. Years of “If Avatar were made today, you guys would call it woke!” and then, predictably, it was REmade today, and THEIR side changed it while dissing the classic original. SJWs always project.https://t.co/cDoYLTmX9k — Aurondarklord – Zargothrax did nothing wrong (@auronburner) January 30, 2024

This criticism wasn’t coming only from the anti-woke crowd.

Even fans that are generally more receptive to unnecessary changes and tweaks took issue with the fact that removing Sokka’s “sexism” would also remove his character growth.

ironic as it is, you IMMEDIATELY make Sokka a less interesting character to watch by stripping away the sexism, its an intentional character flaw that the show acknowledges Sokka literally gets called out for being sexist MINUTES into the first episode, it’s meant to be that way https://t.co/5JlGdPVL7h pic.twitter.com/mPl4vCJ8tr — Rambler Kai 💤 (@WellHiddenKai) January 30, 2024

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live action removing Sokka’s sexism is bad writing. People are NOT always perfectly woke. Sokka is a product of the water tribe, they have sexist ideals too, and watching him grow from it after seeing the world IS necessary to his arc https://t.co/5cEgd0seR9 pic.twitter.com/qdqtzlCsXv — Growing Up With Disney (@GrowWithDisney) January 30, 2024

one of the most annoying byproducts of the cultural shift into hyper-sensitivity, is the watering down of media and obfuscation of true character development. sokka is sexist… so throughout the show he can learn not to be. (and the sexism is already very tame, as he’s like… https://t.co/v2nGpsdYye — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) January 31, 2024

In episode four of the animated show’s first season, Sokka makes a few face-value judgments about the Kyoshi warriors — a group of warrior women — but then later comes to apologize.

it’s literally apart of his character arc that Sokka learns how stupid his sexist views were and begs the Kyoshi Warriors to teach him this show is gonna suck pic.twitter.com/4HPBIDrX3h — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) January 30, 2024

“[I]t’s literally apart of his character arc that Sokka learns how stupid his sexist views were and begs the Kyoshi Warriors to teach him,” one comment on the story, which has over 940,000 views, read.

“[T]his show is gonna suck.”

YIP YIP! The Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer is HERE! 🌊🪨 Premiering February 22 🔥🌪️ pic.twitter.com/NLiU84ANAs — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2024

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Feb. 22.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.