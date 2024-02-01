Share
Netflix Removing Sokka's 'Sexism' from 'The Last Airbender' Reboot: Here's Why That's Ridiculous

 By Michael Austin  February 1, 2024 at 3:58pm
Any hope fans had for Netflix’s upcoming live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” remake is fading fast.

Why? Well, despite being based on one of the most beloved and successful animated shows of all time, the new show’s makers seem dead set on updating it with politically correct messaging.

More specifically, they’re going to make Sokka — a character known for providing comedy relief — less “sexist.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, a few members of the live-action show’s cast revealed as much.

“I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy,” Katara actress Kiawentiio [Tarbell, but she is referred to mononymously] said.

Sokka actor Ian Ousley then chimed in in agreement.

“Yeah, totally. There are things that were redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live action],” he said.

In order to further prove the point that Sokka’s “sexism” was problematic, Entertainment Weekly linked to supposed “entire Reddit threads” decrying Sokka’s sexism.

The only Reddit thread cited by the outlet consisted of a mere eight comments at the time the interview was published (credit to Cosmic Book News’s Matt McGloin for uncovering that detail).

Is Netflix right to remove Sokka's "sexism"?

Of course, the internet reacted to the interview with a collective rolling of the eyes.

This criticism wasn’t coming only from the anti-woke crowd.

Even fans that are generally more receptive to unnecessary changes and tweaks took issue with the fact that removing Sokka’s “sexism” would also remove his character growth.

In episode four of the animated show’s first season, Sokka makes a few face-value judgments about the Kyoshi warriors — a group of warrior women — but then later comes to apologize.

“[I]t’s literally apart of his character arc that Sokka learns how stupid his sexist views were and begs the Kyoshi Warriors to teach him,” one comment on the story, which has over 940,000 views, read.

“[T]his show is gonna suck.”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Feb. 22.

