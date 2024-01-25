Share
Commentary

Rob Schneider Calls Out Woke United Airlines CEO, Bashes Company for Putting 'Diversity' Over 'Safety'

 By Jared Miller  January 25, 2024 at 9:50am
Mindless adherence to the racist tenets of hiring practices based on DEI — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — has infected yet another American enterprise under the Biden administration.

United Airlines, back in April of 2021, announced a pilot diversity initiative that explicitly excluded white men.

According to Newsweek, the discriminatory plan called for “… 50% of the 5,000 pilots we (United Airlines) train in the next decade to be women or people of color.”

Iconic comedian Rob Schneider pointed out the danger of this mindlessness in a social media post Sunday.

 

Schneider specifically named CEO Scott Kirby, under whose leadership the outrageous hiring plan was unveiled.

Do you like Rob Schneider?

Schneider wrote, “Dear Scott Kirby CEO @UnitedAirlines and Drag Queen practitioner, I regret to inform you that I will no longer allow my family to fly on your airline as you have clearly placed ‘diversity’ of pilot hiring above safety of passengers and crew.”

Schneider’s “drag queen” comment alluded to a viral video posted on social media platform X by a popular user known as “Libs of Tiktok,” which allegedly showed Kirby in a disturbing display of drag degeneracy.

 

Schneider’s post made an apparent reference the widely shared Boeing 777 incident that included a “diverse” United Airlines flight crew.

“As evidenced by the near aviation catastrophe of UA Boeing 777 flight 1722 from Maui to San Francisco Dec 18th 2023, where your diverse but incompetent flight crew didn’t know which flaps were causing its near disastrous [descent], coming within 750 feet of killing every one aboard your United Airline.”

The incident in question actually took place in December of 2022, according to Reuters, which reported the National Transportation Safety Board cited United Airlines after investigating the incident.

Schneider claimed in his post that his concerns are also shared by United Airline staff.

“I cannot tell you how many @UnitedAirlines employees have personally thanked me for my valid criticism of your careless and life threatening leadership. I look forward to your swift dismissal by UA’s board of directors before your inane actions cause the deaths of hundreds of men, women and children,” continued Schneider.

Schneider concluded his post, “Sincerely yours, Rob Schneider, Former 1K United Airline frequent flyer.”

Fox Nation hosted and highlighted a recent stand-up comedy special in which Schneider referenced the absurd DEI hiring policy of United Airlines.

“I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of flying all the time with these wite pilots landing safely and on time. Boring!” Schneider quipped during the show.

While comedians like Rob Schneider can make us laugh about the absurdity of DEI hiring policies, these practices are clearly dangerous.

Pray that more people take a stand against racist DEI hiring initiatives before people die in droves for the sake of a mentally deranged social justice movement.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation