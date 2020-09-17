A person featured on a series offered by the embattled streaming giant Netflix has been arrested on a complaint he produced child pornography.
Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, who is featured as a student in the popular Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested after he was initially accused of sexually exploiting 14-year-old twin brothers, CNN reported Thursday.
One brother told USA Today in an interview that Harris asked one of the twins to have sex with him last year at a cheerleading competition for the company Varsity Brands, which is influential in the cheerleading industry.
Advertisement - story continues below
The report said the brothers “described a pattern of harassment, both online and at cheer competitions, that started when they were 13 and Harris was 19. They said it continued for more than a year.”
The company reported the allegations against Harris to police in Florida and Texas.
TRENDING: Clinton Humiliated When Claim Trump Should 'Care Whether His Fellow Americans Live or Die' Backfires
A federal prosecutor in Illinois told CNN on Thursday that the 21-year-old Harris has been arrested on a charge of production of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick said Harris had a federal court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Chicago.
Advertisement - story continues below
The adult cheerleader has denied any wrongdoing through a representative.
“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed,” the representative said.
Harris recently appeared on video with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a social media spot to encourage young black voter turnout in the 2020 election.
That social media post appears to have been taken down.
“Cheer” was well-received by Hollywood critics. It was named Best Unstructured Series at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in June, and Harris was named Male Star of the Year.
Advertisement - story continues below
Congratulations to @Jerry_K2TR from @NavarroCollege #NavarroCheer! The fans have voted and #JerryHarris is Male Star of the Year! https://t.co/E8Y7LCsD3d#CriticsChoice #RealTVAwards pic.twitter.com/TAPO4qGhdp
— Critics’ Choice (@CriticsChoice) June 29, 2020
Netflix had not commented on Harris’ arrest early Thursday afternoon.
The high-profile arrest comes as the streamer is embroiled in controversy over its decision to add the film “Cuties” to its platform.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Cuties” features preteen girls in sexualized clothing and dancing positions.
Netflix hyped the film before its release, writing in a summary, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”
The scandal has created a movement online to cancel Netflix subscriptions and has led a number of lawmakers to call for a Justice Department investigation into the company, or otherwise disavow its decision to offer content which sexualizes children.
Following @netflix’s disturbing promotion of “Cuties,” I sent a letter calling on @TheJusticeDept to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/P7wLXixU6X
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 12, 2020
Advertisement - story continues below
A petition to boycott the streamer had over 650,000 signatures as of Thursday.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.