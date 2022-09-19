Democrats and the mainstream media are still trying to claim that 50 illegals dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard is a “humanitarian crisis” even as they ignore the more than 1,300 illegals who pour across the border daily into El Paso, Texas.

More than 1,300 illegals coming every single day with no money, no support, no jobs, and no place to go. That is a “crisis.” Not 50 people dropped off on an island where so many wealthy residents, such as former President Barack Obama, have multiple bedrooms that stand unused most of the time.

So many illegals have come through the El Paso sector this year, that U.S. immigration authorities have been overwhelmed. Indeed, NBC News reported that the El Paso processing center is past double capacity.

The center is where illegals are supposed to be held until they are processed and given a court date to appear before an immigration judge who would determine their ability to stay in the U.S.

Pushed to the limits of its capacity, though, it’s dumping hundreds of illegals in what NBC called “street releases,” or what Border Patrol officially calls “provisional releases” — into the care of non-governmental organizations or into areas where they can best access the services they need.

This is a daily occurrence in El Paso. Here are more illegals entering. This is what we get every single day. Where’s the media to cover it? pic.twitter.com/ArFcGFjOsc — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) September 17, 2022

“Generally, after processing, migrants who are not detained for the duration of their removal proceeding are provisionally released in coordination with NGOs [non-governmental organizations]. If NGOs are over capacity, U.S. Border Patrol coordinates with local government and cities to identify locations where migrants can conveniently access transportation services or accommodations,” El Paso Border Patrol spokeswoman Valeria Morales told the network.

In reality, though, once these illegals are released, they really have no place to go.

Regional Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez recently published photos on Instagram that show Border Patrol officials have been so overwhelmed that they have had to put hundreds of these border crossers under an overpass in El Paso to wait.

The post came only days after Vice President Kamala Harris made the absurd statement that the southern border is “secure” under the Biden administration.

It doesn’t seem as if Harris’ baldfaced proclamation is fooling anyone, though. Even the illegals streaming across the border say their understanding is that the border is wide open, not closed.

Did you catch this interview last week of a migrant outside Harris’ official residence in Washington?

Reporter: “Harris said that the border is closed. Is the border closed?” Illegal Immigrant: “The border is open…everybody believes that the border is open. It’s open because we enter. We come in, free, no problem…We came illegally.” pic.twitter.com/Ymk2blTcXt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2022

Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican whose district includes part of El Paso, is outraged over the scene.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Gonzales said, according to the New York Post.

“It’s a scene that you would see in a Third World country, not in the streets of El Paso,” Gonzales said, adding, “Everything that I’ve been told, and every indication tells me that we haven’t seen the worst yet.”

Gonzales also said that discussions about the border crisis have seemingly come to a complete halt in Congress, too.

“Just when you think [things] can’t get any worse, they get worse,” he said.

The left has tried to smear Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida as “illegally” busing (or flying) illegals to Democrat-run jurisdictions. These governors have been called racists and said to be sparking a “humanitarian crisis.”

But the same leftists have cheered as the Biden administration essentially opened the country’s southern border to all comers — and left it up to border states to deal with the consequences.

Gonzales said that the tidal wave of illegals is untenable.

“Many of them don’t have a place to stay. Many of them don’t have a place to stay because the [support groups] are overcapacity, so they’re sleeping on the streets. Some of them are panhandling for money to get bus tickets or plane tickets to go elsewhere,” he said.

Matters are worsening, too. Between October and July, the El Paso sector has seen a 46.9 percent increase in border crossers compared to the same time last year, according to the Post. In July alone, the officials encountered 24,916 illegals, up 21 percent over the same month last year.

The hypocrisy is overwhelming. As mainstream media outlets openly accuse Abbott and DeSantis of “human trafficking” by sending illegals to Chicago, New York, and other areas, they have completely ignored the harsh reality that President Joe Biden’s border policies have created.

Worse, they continue to fall all over themselves to call 50 people dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard a “humanitarian crisis,” but remain deliberately blind to an actual crisis going on in El Paso and the many other border towns where tens of thousands are crossing the border daily.

It’s almost as if Democrats and the media don’t know what words mean.

