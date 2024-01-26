New Details on Capital Pipe Bomb Reveal the Official Story Doesn't Add Up - Uncovering the Truth

For more than three years, President Joe Biden’s regime has built an “insurrection” narrative around the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Oddly enough, however, it seems the Biden regime and its establishment media minions have taken little interest in the discovery of two pipe bombs allegedly planted outside the Washington, D.C., headquarters of both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021.

Now we might know why.

Last week, Tucker Carlson presented shocking new details about the pipe bomb story to his enormous audience on social media.

In a video posted to X on Jan. 18, Carlson interviewed journalist Darren Beattie, founder of Revolver News. For several years, Beattie and his outlet have done extensive reporting on the pipe bomb story.

The interview featured newly released surveillance footage showing what happened when an unidentified pedestrian informed police and Secret Service agents of the bomb only steps away near the DNC.

It should strike every viewer as one of the most astonishing things caught on camera since Abraham Zapruder filmed the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The footage led Carlson to a disturbing conclusion.

“It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again,” the conservative commentator wrote in an accompanying X post.

It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again. Darren Beattie has details. pic.twitter.com/jsM5jCDeBd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 18, 2024

The surveillance footage, taken from across the street, showed what unfolded outside the DNC from just after 1:05 p.m. to just after 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Five crucial moments in that footage help illustrate why the behavior of everyone involved leaves us with more questions than answers.

At 1:05:27, a man carrying a backpack entered the frame. With his hands in his jacket pockets, he walked up to a parked Metro Police vehicle and spoke to the driver. He then walked to the other side of the vehicle and spoke to someone through the passenger window.

This was the moment when the man with the backpack told police officers about the pipe bomb lying near a bench only feet away.

The man then walked over to the driver’s side of a black SUV parked next to the police vehicle. Again, he spoke to the driver for a few moments.

The men inside the black SUV were Secret Service agents. They, along with the Metro Police officers, had parked outside the DNC because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was inside the building at that very moment.

Steve Baker of Blaze Media later reported — and Carlson noted after the interview — that the man with the backpack was a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

Federal authorities have never identified the man. Baker learned of his connection to the Capitol Police through “multiple congressional staffers familiar with the investigation.”

At 1:06:28, the unidentified plainclothes officer walked away from the vehicles and left the frame. Meanwhile, multiple pedestrians crossed the street, walking in the direction of the DNC.

What happened next defies belief.

At 1:07:35 — more than two minutes after the plainclothes officer had approached their vehicle to alert them to the nearby bomb — the police officers finally and casually stepped out of the vehicle. The Secret Service agents did likewise.

They all looked, in Beattie’s words, “utterly lackadaisical, utterly unconcerned.”

Then, with police officers and Secret Service agents still milling about outside their vehicles, came the most astonishing moment of all.

At 1:09:42 — more than four minutes after learning of the pipe bomb — the officers and agents stood by and did nothing as a group of children crossed the street in the direction of the explosive device.

At 1:10:12, a man identified by Beattie as another Capitol Police officer walked over, snapped a photo of the pipe bomb on the ground, gave a thumbs-up sign to the other officers and agents, and then walked away.

If anyone involved felt concerned for Harris’ safety, the children’s or their own, they certainly concealed it from the camera. Beattie, in fact, described this footage and the scene it depicted as “sufficient to be a national scandal.”

The footage, however, appears even more devastating given the existing narrative surrounding the pipe bombs.

Several years have passed since the FBI released surveillance video of the individual who allegedly planted the bombs at the DNC and RNC sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.

In the following YouTube video, the FBI asked the public for help identifying the suspect, a person in a gray hooded sweatshirt who carried a backpack.

The surveillance video showed the individual sitting on the bench near the DNC and appearing to rummage through the backpack. It did not, however, clearly show the individual planting the pipe bomb.

Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, released a separate video again asking people for help identifying the alleged bomber and encouraging them to rat on their loved ones if necessary.

“We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends or coworkers — but this is about protecting human life,” D’Antuono said.

As recently as Jan. 4 of this year, the FBI announced that a $500,000 reward for information leading to the individual’s arrest and conviction remained in effect.

The FBI, therefore, made a very public effort to appear interested in finding whoever planted the pipe bombs.

Nonetheless, suspicious circumstances came to light.

For one thing, it turned out that D’Antuono once served as director of the Detroit FBI field office, where he oversaw the infamous kidnapping plot involving Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

As if that revelation did not raise enough red flags, Revolver also suggested that DNC surveillance footage showed evidence of tampering, perhaps by federal law enforcement officials themselves.

Moreover, in his video appeal to the public, D’Antuono described the pipe bombs as “viable devices.”

Michael Schellenberger and Alex Gutentag of Public, however, cited expert sources who cast doubt on that assertion.

“What do they mean by ‘viable’? Simply that the components work? … They are very lawyerly with their words,” FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle said.

“In some of their manufactured terrorism cases they have provided what the subject thought was a ‘viable’ explosive device, but in actuality wasn’t since the explosive component isn’t built into the ‘bomb,’” the whistleblower added.

In other words, whoever planted — or supplied– the pipe bombs might or might not have intended them to detonate.

Furthermore, on June 7, 2023, D’Antuono appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, where he gave startling testimony.

According to Revolver, when Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky asked whether the FBI had tried tracking the bomber via cellphone, D’Antuono replied that the cellphone data had been corrupted.

“There’s some data that was corrupted by one of the providers, not purposely by them, right? It just — unusual circumstance that we have corrupt data from one of the providers. … I don’t want any conspiracy theories, right?” the FBI agent said.

Several weeks earlier, on May 24, 2023, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several other congressmen sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, expressing concerns about the FBI’s investigation into the pipe bombs.

“According to at least one report from a former FBI agent who worked on the investigation, the FBI linked the suspected pipe bomber to a MetroRail SmarTrip Card that the subject used to travel through the Washington Metro system to a stop in Northern Virginia,” the letter read.

“The FBI used security camera footage from the Northern Virginia Metro stop to identify the license plate of a car that the individual entered. Still, the FBI has not identified the subject.”

“The slow progression of the FBI’s investigation into the January 6 pipe bombs raises significant concerns about the FBI’s prioritization of that case in relation to other January 6 investigations,” the letter added.

Then there are what Revolver called the “remarkably coincidental circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the RNC pipe bomb.

Karlin Younger, the woman who found the bomb, currently works at Pendulum, “a company staffed with [Department of Defense], [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency], and CIA alums that does business with the government to ‘combat misinformation online,'” according to Revolver.

Meanwhile, the entire establishment — including Biden, Harris and their media lackeys — have spent three years exploiting Jan. 6 for anti-Trump propaganda.

Curiously, though, they have seldom mentioned the pipe bombs — one of which seemingly placed Harris very much in harm’s way.

In short, Beattie’s interview with Carlson and the corresponding footage added one more layer of suspicion. They made it appear, in fact, that Capitol Police and Secret Service officials knew that the bomb would not detonate.

And how might they have known that?

“Because they were involved in it, obviously,” Carlson concluded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.