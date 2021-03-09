The FBI released new footage on Tuesday of a suspect connected to two pipe bombs left at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties the night before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The video shows the suspect walking on a sidewalk with a backpack to the areas where the bombs were later discovered.

The footage was captured between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, which FBI officials have said is when they believe the bombs were planted.

The suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, Nike shoes with a yellow logo and a face mask, the FBI said.

The FBI added that it was hoping the new footage would lead someone to recognize the person’s “gait, body language, or mannerisms.”

The suspect is first shown walking on South Capitol Street, where he sets down a bag and stands as somebody passes by while walking a dog.

Approximately 12 minutes later, the suspect is shown sitting on a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters and placing a bag down. The person hunches over the bag before getting up and walking away.

Two additional clips show the suspect in an alley near the Republican National Committee headquarters and walking north past the Capitol Hill Club at 8:14 p.m.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now. We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends — but this is about protecting human life,” FBI official Steven D’Antuono said.

“These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death. We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else.”

Authorities discovered the pipe bombs on Jan. 6, approximately 90 minutes before a mob stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

