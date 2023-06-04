New Docs Reveal Epstein Tried to Send Letter to Another High-Profile Prisoner Before Death

New developments have dropped concerning the case of late New York financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein, an influential businessman with ties to various world leaders, was found dead in his cell as he awaited trial over charges related to the sexual abuse and trafficking of young women.

His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes related to Epstein’s activities.

Records obtained by The Associated Press regarding Esptein’s 36 days in jail reveal that the accused sexual abuser contacted another high-profile prisoner accused (and later convicted) of sex crimes: Larry Nassar.

Nassar, formerly a team doctor for the U.S. gymnastics team, was found guilty of sexually abusing numerous U.S. athletes who were under his care.

According to a Thursday report from AP examining 4,000 documents related to Epstein’s time in jail around the time of his death, the financier attempted to contact Nassar via mail.

The documents were released thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Weeks after Epstein’s demise, the letter to Nassar was discovered in the jail’s mail room marked returned to sender.

The contents of the letter were not included among the documents obtained by AP, though a statement from the investigator who discovered the letter was.

“It appeared he mailed it out and it was returned back to him,” the investigator wrote via email.

“I am not sure if I should open it or should we hand it over to anyone?”

It remains unclear if the contents of the letter will ever be revealed publicly.

The Thursday report also revealed a number of interesting details related directly to the death of Epstein.

According to the report, the documents “provide the most complete accounting to date of Epstein’s detention and death, and it’s chaotic aftermath.”

For example, included in the report were emails from one of the prosecutors involved in Epstein’s case who felt the Bureau of Prison’s unwillingness to share information related to Epstein’s death was “frankly unbelievable.”

Another email featured a “high-ranking Bureau of Prisons official” suggesting that journalists had been bribing employees of the jail for information regarding Epstein and his death.

Records show the Bureau of Prisons made a number of systemic changes in response to Esptein’s apparent suicide, with one internal memo going as far as to admit that reduced staffing levels, poor training and other bad practices may have led to serious oversights that contributed to Epstein’s death.

