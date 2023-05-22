A waitress who worked a star-studded event last week claims actor Alec Baldwin called her a “peasant” after she attempted to serve food to him and other Hollywood celebrities.

The claim is probably the most believable accusation ever made against the 65-year-old — and we’re talking about a man who the FBI said shot a woman on the set of a film less than two years ago.

Baldwin is not in jail or facing trial anymore for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He was in New York City last week at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala where he was reportedly belittling a working woman.

Page Six spoke to a woman who helped serve what we can only assume was fine cuisine to people who are used to being pampered. The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said Baldwin was rude, crass, sarcastic, and demeaning.

In other words, the actor was being himself among friends.

“I’m a sweep leader,” she told the outlet, “which means I basically tell the waiters when to put down the plates and we have to do it in a certain order.”

She recounted, “I was going to feed the head of the table but that’s who he was talking to, so I go up to him and I say, ‘I’m sorry sir, but we’re going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.’”

Rather than take her words as a polite way of asking him to move over, she said he responded with condescension.

“So when is it a good time to talk to my friends?” the woman said Baldwin shot back.

She said she was stunned by his reaction and noted appeared “very agitated.”

Per the woman, Baldwin then bizarrely said, “Do I have to explain it to you?”

The woman said she found herself staring down the barrel of Baldwin and his well-documented temper. She did what anyone could do, she said.

She tried to de-escalate him.

The woman told Baldwin that he did not have to explain anything to her and he reportedly responded, “Well then step aside.”

She avoided making herself the target of what most certainly would have been a volley of insults and left the immediate area of the actor.

But later, she said her colleagues said he fired off a nasty comment about her anyway.

She told Page Six, “Afterwards, many of my co-workers came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what he said while you were walking away?’ I didn’t catch it because I was focused on my work but apparently he was calling me a peasant.”

She concluded Baldwin was “clearly mad” that she said to him in a polite manner, “Excuse me.’”

The woman told the outlet other celebrities at the gala were polite and that Baldwin was the only person she encountered who was rude to her.

“So I know it’s not a celebrity thing,” she said. “Maybe it’s people’s upbringings? Who knows what makes bitter people bitter.”

It is not clear if Baldwin’s fake Spanish wife was near him during the alleged encounter.

As far as women and recent interactions with Baldwin go, this one was relatively tame but nonetheless dehumanizing.

Why Hollywood puts up with the actor at this point is confounding, as he is nothing but a magnet for bad press. Then again, this is an industry that gave Harvey Weinstein decades of access to abuse women.

Hollywood awarded Roman Polanski an Oscar in 2003 in absentia after he raped a child in 1977 and then fled the country before he could be sentenced.

Reports he called a woman a “peasant” are not at all surprising.

At least Baldwin did not offer her a job on the set of one of his films.

We can all be thankful for that.

