Ohio Republican Jim Jordan is alerting the country to the massive campaign by the federal government to censor conservatives during the 2020 election campaign season by releasing the plain evidence that proves conservatives were targeted to have their First Amendment rights curtailed.

Jordan also posted the evidence online and on his X account that shows that the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency worked directly with Stanford University to guide them on who should be summarily canceled from social media and what posts should be either deleted, squelched, or slapped with warning labels.

This is, of course, entirely unconstitutional. The federal government is not allowed to have any role whatever in policing political free speech in this country. That is what the First Amendment means. It is flat-out illegal for the federal government to involve itself in shutting down the free speech of any American, left, right or center.

But Jordan’s evidence from the Monday report also shows that it wasn’t “left” or “center” that was targeted for the suppression of free speech. It was almost solely the voice of conservatives that the federal agencies worked to suppress.

In his first X post, Rep. Jordan noted, “HUNDREDS of secret reports show how @DHSgov’s @CISAgov, The GEC (@StateDept), @Stanford and others worked together to censor AMERICANS before the 2020 election, including true information, jokes, and opinions.”

BOMBSHELL REPORT ON THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX HUNDREDS of secret reports show how @DHSgov’s @CISAgov, The GEC (@StateDept), @Stanford and others worked together to censor AMERICANS before the 2020 election, including true information, jokes, and opinions. 🧵 THREAD: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Jordan, who is the chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, explained that this “Election Integrity Partnership” was created to facilitate the two federal agencies to work with the university which, in turn, contacted social media and Internet communications companies to pressure them to censor conservatives.

In another X post, Jordan explained how it worked:

Here’s how it worked: -EIP “stakeholders” (including the federal gov’t) would submit misinformation reports -EIP would “analyze” the report and find similar content across platforms -EIP would submit the report to Big Tech, often with a recommendation on how to censor — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

The records that Jordan uncovered reveal that the Stanford University EIP program — which was fully guided and controlled by DHS and CISA — classified things they felt were “violations” into what they called “pods.”

The database Jordan released contained only one “left-wing” report. All the rest were conservative or right-leaning “violations, including:

Pod 1: Conspiracy – 43 reports

Pod 2: Right Wing – 19

Pod 3: Left Wing – 1

Pod 4: Minority Communities – 16

Pod 5: Foreign Influence – 9

Pod 6: Wellness Parenting/Religious Group – 30

Pod 7: General Anti-Vaccination – 97

But just “pods” 2 and 3 alone prove the point. With only a single “left-wing” report compared to 19 “right-wing” reports, that shows that the EIP attacked conservative speech at a rate 20 times higher than that of their focus on the left.

Posts about the vaccine were one of the main targets of the EIP, followed by “conspiracies.” What we don’t exactly know is what constituted a “conspiracy,” but if the full spreadsheet which highlighted the actual posts the feds wanted shut down is any indication, the only things the EIP wanted to be eliminated were ideas popular among the right.

Another thing we don’t know from these records is if Twitter, Google, Facebook and the rest actually took their marching orders and suppressed all the posts that EIP recommended that they shut down. That information is not in these records.

But even if only half, or only a quarter — or even a single one — of these Internet posts were squelched by Big Tech at the behest of the federal agencies, it is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we here at The Western Journal appear to have been targeted by this illicit government censorship campaign.

The Western Journal is cited at least 25 times in these records, including a March 4, 2020, piece entitled, “Trump Tweets Super-Cut Video of Biden Gaffes That Ought To End His Candidacy Today,” and two from November, one titled “Volunteer Reportedly Busted Handling Ballots Unsupervised in Philadelphia Cafeteria,” and the second titled, “Nevada Whistleblower Says He Was Told To Process Ballots Without Signature Verification.”

That the rights of our writers were violated by the government’s intended actions here is clear, but your rights as a reader and consumer of news were also violated because your right to choose to read these stories, and thousands of others, was impaired in the run-up to the 2020 elections and beyond.

