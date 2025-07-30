A New Low: Antifa Targets George Washington's Mother with 'Terrible Act'

As Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy said in the 2004 movie “Anchorman”: “Leave the mothers out of this. That’s not necessary.”

Antifa apparently didn’t get the memo, and went after a monument dedicated to the mother of our first president, George Washington, over the weekend.

Leftists have been attempting to tear down monuments and rewrite history for years. But they are no longer satisfied with attacking great historical figures. They now feel the need to turn their attention toward the mother of one of those historical figures. How despicable.

The Mary Washington Monument in Virginia was vandalized Saturday night. The word “ANTIFA” was spray-painted on it, along with an antifa symbol, according to a Washington Heritage Museums Facebook post.

“The first monument ever erected by women to honor a woman, Mary Ball Washington, was vandalized with graffiti on two sides,” the post said.

“The Fredericksburg Police Department has been notified of this terrible act and is conducting an investigation into the individual or individuals responsible,” it continued.

The group has asked for the local community to come forward if they have any information, and said the group Friends of the Washington Heritage Museums is offering a $1,500 reward for anything that leads to an arrest and conviction of the offenders.

“We also recognize that removing the paint from the monument in a nondestructive way can be both time-consuming and expensive,” the post added. “As such, we are humbly requesting donations from members of our community who are committed to the preservation and protection of the monument.”

Information about donating can be found here.

The monument is not only a tribute to America’s “first mother,” as the organization calls her; it’s also an important piece of history that illustrates our nation’s founding.

Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums, shared her thoughts on this heinous act following its discovery.

“Spray painted symbols and words were applied to two sides of the obelisk, defacing a site that holds deep historical and cultural significance,” Darron wrote in an email to Fredericksburg Advance, a local news outlet.

“It’s a heartbreaking incident, especially considering how much time and care WHM has put into revitalizing the property,” she continued.

Darron added. “The organization has cleared invasive trees and underbrush, renovated the Caretaker’s Lodge, and is currently developing plans to improve both accessibility and the overall educational experience for visitors.”

Construction of a monument began back in the 1830s, but it was left unfinished for decades. Then in the 1890s, two female-led organizations — the Mary Washington Monument Association of Fredericksburg and the National Mary Washington Memorial Association — oversaw its completion, according to the Advance.

The Library of Congress website describes it as the “first memorial ever erected by women to a woman.”

“This site preserves the memory of George Washington’s mother, a woman so respected in her day that the nation went into mourning upon her death and would spend the next century to ensure she was properly remembered,” the website explained.

“However, it is also a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the two Memorial Ladies’ Associations who would raise the funds from women throughout the country to make this monument possible, to the first caretaker, Mrs. Frances Goolrick, and to the beautifying efforts of The Garden Club of Virginia, who financed the landscaping in the 1930s.”

Is nothing sacred anymore?

In their hate-filled mission to destroy America’s past, these vandals have crossed a line. They’ve declared open season on the families of figures they don’t like.

If they are allowed to get away with this now — and the trend spreads — what’s to stop the escalation from affecting family members of today’s figures whom they object to?

When they’re finally caught, they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and thereby learn respect for those who sacrificed so we could all live in peace and freedom.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.