Oh, brother.

Or, is it “Oh, sister” these days?

There’s been a curious — and worrisome — trend emerging in the world of entertainment when it comes to new projects focused at women.

And just to be perfectly clear: There’s nothing wrong with media meant for specifically for women.

But there is something wrong with these movies and shows that seek to lift women up at the specific expense of men.

It’s been one of the key issues with beloved Lucasfilm properties.

In the ’90s, both Indiana Jones and Luke Skywalker represented iconic beacons of hope and traditional heroism.

In 2024, both have become embittered, hollow shells of their former selves that need Mary Sues to accomplish any modicum of success.

A new Paramount+ series looks to take that idea of women being the ultimate slaves of society (and how awful men are) to the utter extreme.

As reported by multiple outlets, including Deadline, Paramount has greenlit a new U.K.-based thriller series that quite literally locks men up due to the danger they actively present.

The bluntly titled “Curfew” series follows a straightforward premise: All men live under “The Women’s Safety Act.”

That means two things for the (thankfully) fictitious men in this series:

All men must adhere to a strict curfew, again, for “women’s safety” which means they cannot be outside between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

This is enforced via the forcible wearing of 24-hour ankle monitors a la your common flight risks.

The drama ensues when a woman’s brutally murdered body is found on the steps of the “Women’s Safety Centre,” which prompts an investigation.

One of the main characters, Officer Pamela Green, immediately suspects a man, only to have her theory shot down because of the existence of “The Women’s Safety Act.”

The “whodunit?” mystery at the heart of the show sounds intriguing enough… until you realize how insulting the entire premise is to men.

Men are literally treated as subhumans in that show’s pitch, and subhumans who must be locked up through the night like gremlins, one might add.

The worst part of this recent (and ongoing) trend of uplifting women by hacking away at men?

If the woman-centric project fails, for whatever reason, it’ll inevitably be blamed on sexist, misogynistic men, and even racism should it apply.

It’s almost become formulaic the way that these projects are pitched and handled:

“This is for women, by women and men suck!”

“Well we, as men, aren’t interested in the movie then.”

“SEXIST PIGS!”

And look, there is a non-zero chance that this show bucks its premise and doesn’t cast men in the most despicable light possible. Whatever one may think of Paramount’s content, its original shows like “Halo” are generally well-made.

This writer would love to be proven wrong whenever this show comes out.

“Curfew” (not to be confused with the 2019 British drama of the same name) does not currently have a release date.

