Share
Entertainment

New Paramount+ Series Imagines a World Where Men Are Forced into Curfew to Protect Women

 By Bryan Chai  March 7, 2024 at 10:40am
Share

Oh, brother.

Or, is it “Oh, sister” these days?

There’s been a curious — and worrisome — trend emerging in the world of entertainment when it comes to new projects focused at women.

And just to be perfectly clear: There’s nothing wrong with media meant for specifically for women.

But there is something wrong with these movies and shows that seek to lift women up at the specific expense of men.

Trending:
Faith-Based Film Rejected Interview Requests From Conservative Media - Then it Bombed

It’s been one of the key issues with beloved Lucasfilm properties.

In the ’90s, both Indiana Jones and Luke Skywalker represented iconic beacons of hope and traditional heroism.

In 2024, both have become embittered, hollow shells of their former selves that need Mary Sues to accomplish any modicum of success.

A new Paramount+ series looks to take that idea of women being the ultimate slaves of society (and how awful men are) to the utter extreme.

Do you like dystopian fiction?

As reported by multiple outlets, including Deadline, Paramount has greenlit a new U.K.-based thriller series that quite literally locks men up due to the danger they actively present.

The bluntly titled “Curfew” series follows a straightforward premise: All men live under “The Women’s Safety Act.”

That means two things for the (thankfully) fictitious men in this series:

  • All men must adhere to a strict curfew, again, for “women’s safety” which means they cannot be outside between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
  • This is enforced via the forcible wearing of 24-hour ankle monitors a la your common flight risks.

The drama ensues when a woman’s brutally murdered body is found on the steps of the “Women’s Safety Centre,” which prompts an investigation.

Related:
Faith-Based Film Rejected Interview Requests From Conservative Media - Then it Bombed

One of the main characters, Officer Pamela Green, immediately suspects a man, only to have her theory shot down because of the existence of “The Women’s Safety Act.”

The “whodunit?” mystery at the heart of the show sounds intriguing enough… until you realize how insulting the entire premise is to men.

Men are literally treated as subhumans in that show’s pitch, and subhumans who must be locked up through the night like gremlins, one might add.

The worst part of this recent (and ongoing) trend of uplifting women by hacking away at men?

If the woman-centric project fails, for whatever reason, it’ll inevitably be blamed on sexist, misogynistic men, and even racism should it apply.

It’s almost become formulaic the way that these projects are pitched and handled:

“This is for women, by women and men suck!”

“Well we, as men, aren’t interested in the movie then.”

“SEXIST PIGS!”

And look, there is a non-zero chance that this show bucks its premise and doesn’t cast men in the most despicable light possible. Whatever one may think of Paramount’s content, its original shows like “Halo” are generally well-made.

This writer would love to be proven wrong whenever this show comes out.

“Curfew” (not to be confused with the 2019 British drama of the same name) does not currently have a release date.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




New Paramount+ Series Imagines a World Where Men Are Forced into Curfew to Protect Women
John Wick Star Goes Off-Script, Rips Spin-Off Project As Shameless 'Cash Grab'
Yet Another Chef Gordon Ramsay Show Gets Renewed, But It's Ditching California This Time
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Are a 'Cartel' Engaging in 'Borderline Racketeering': Streaming CEO
Beloved 'Naked Gun' Reboot with Leslie Nielsen Replacement Gets Release Date
See more...

Conversation