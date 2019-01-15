New Poll: Majority of Americans Favor Significant Abortion Regulations

Three out of four Americans polled support significant abortion restrictions and say that abortion should not be legal after a woman is three months pregnant, according to a nationwide Tuesday poll.

Not only do a majority of those Americans, party aside, support abortions restrictions, but 59 percent of Americans also support banning abortion after 20 weeks except to save the life of the mother, according to the Tuesday Marist Poll.

Sixty-percent of Democrats support restricting abortion after a woman reaches three months in her pregnancy, the poll reveals.

Fifty-five percent of Americans consider themselves pro-choice, while 38 percent consider themselves pro-life, according to the poll.

The pro-choice and pro-life labels, however, are highly inadequate and don’t accurately reflect the nuances of opinions on abortion, Knights of Columbus Vice President Andrew Walther said on a phone call with media Tuesday.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Blasts Tim Kaine for Putting Politics over Constituency

Opinions on abortion don’t really reflect “a polarized electorate” in the U.S., Director of Marist Poll Barbara Carvalho also said during the phone call.

The Knights of Columbus partnered with the Marist Poll to conduct the survey. The poll’s data was collecting by surveying a nationally representative sample of 1,066 adults between Jan. 8 and 10.

The Knights of Columbus is a volunteer organization that does charity work in America, Europe and Asia.

According to the poll, 49 percent of Americans think that if the U.S. Supreme Court reviews and reconsiders a ruling on Roe V. Wade, it should allow states to restrict abortion access. Another 16 percent think the court should make abortion illegal.

Do you think there should be more restrictions on abortion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Across party lines, 56 percent of Americans view the human fetus as a “unique life” rather than as a part of the woman’s body, according to the poll. Fifty-five percent of Americans think doctors, nurses and organizations with moral objections to abortion should not be required to perform abortions or provide insurance coverage for abortions, according to the poll.

“As in past years, this poll shows that the pro-choice label on the abortion issue is simply insufficient,” Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson said in a statement, according to the poll. “The majority of Americans – in both parties – support legal restrictions on abortion.”

Seventy-five percent of Americans also oppose taxpayer funding of abortion abroad, according to the poll.

Upon taking office, President Donald Trump reinstated the “Global Gag Rule,” also known as the Mexico City Policy, mandating that overseas organization receiving U.S. aid do not promote abortion. Former President Ronald Reagan first established the Global Gag Rule in 1984. Former President Barack Obama rescinded the policy in 2009.

RELATED: Ohio Outlaws Abortion Method That Dismembers Unborn Babies

The poll’s release comes ahead of Friday’s March For Life in Washington, DC.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.