This is the kind of economic news Americans are thirsting for – but don’t expect to see it blared by the mainstream media.

Ever since the depths of March and April, when the brunt of the coronavirus slammed the U.S. economy, putting millions out of work and raising the specter that the booming economy of the past three years had vanished for good, word has been coming that the economy has already begun to turn around.

A report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor is a sign that momentum’s going to continue.

According to the department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey – known as JOLTS – hiring in the coronavirus-recovery economy in May rose to 6.5 million, according to ABC News.

That’s 2.4 million more hires than took place in April, according to the Labor Department, and the largest increase since the department started keeping track 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, “separations,” meaning workers who’ve left a job for one reason or another, was 4.1 million, the report showed – a drop of 1.5 million compared to April and actually lower than it was in February before the full impact the coronavirus had been felt.

Of those separations, according to the report, fully half – 2.1 million – involved the worker quitting rather than a layoff or other involuntary departure. That number represents a quit rate of 1.6 percent compared to 1.4 percent in April, according to the report.

As Breitbart noted, “A rising quit rate is considered a sign of an improving jobs market as workers are more likely to voluntarily leave their jobs when they have other offers or consider the prospects for finding new work good.”

The JOLTS numbers are a month behind other reports, but there’s no denying the report provided a jolt of its own for the economy by keeping the positive indications coming.

The June jobs report released Thursday showed an astounding 4.8 million jobs created – nearly 3 million more than analysts projected, and no matter how much Democrats might try to downplay the news, there’s no denying that all indications are up for an economic recovery.

And the Trump campaign wasn’t wasting time spreading the word:

6.5 million Americans were hired in May, a one-month record high! The Trump-led economic recovery is on the way. President @realDonaldTrump built a booming U.S. economy once before, and he will do it again.https://t.co/nL6ae2ilTr — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 7, 2020

It was greeted for the most part by the snarky liberals who seem to live solely to respond to excellent economic news by posting sophomoric insults — ankle-biting guttersnipes trying to impress their ankle-biting guttersnipe friends. (Maybe a few of them should take advantage of the improving economy and find a job for themselves. Might help them get a date, too.)

But there were plenty of sane people too, who recognize a reason to celebrate when they see one.

https://t.co/pDFfkC2heE This is the good news the Democrats hate. This is why you’re hearing Covid once again since the riots have stopped. They wanna kill the economy but Trump won’t let them — 🇺🇸Stop the violent leftist/democrat led riots (@biglugg77) July 7, 2020

And this one puts it well:

“Today’s #JOLTS report shows more glimmers of sunlight,” it states.

“Glimmers of sunlight” are what the country needs to come out of the darkness of COVID-19 lockdowns, Black Lives Matter race riots, and the ignorant destruction of statues commemorating the American past by ill-educated savages in the streets.

But “glimmers of sunlight” is what the country is getting, thanks to an economy that was humming before the coronavirus hit. Record low unemployment rates benefit all Americans, of course, but particularly the black and Hispanic populations Democrats have monopolized – and ignored – for generations.

By all signs, the economy is coming back in fits and starts from the body blow of the coronavirus and the lockdowns that followed. Americans would be wise not to expect to see it in the mainstream media, which is devoted to defeating Trump’s re-election bid.

But it’s there – and Americans are going to know it. If the Trump recovery keeps going – and there’s no reason at the moment to think it shouldn’t — by November, not even Democrats will be able to deny it.

