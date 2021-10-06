Share
New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith looks on during a game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 9, 2012.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith looks on during a game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 9, 2012. (Bill Kostroun / AP)

New Retrial Date Set for Man Previously Convicted of Killing Ex- NFL Star

 By The Associated Press  October 6, 2021 at 11:20am
A new retrial date of April 4 was set Wednesday for the man who killed former NFL star Will Smith in 2016 following a confrontation over a traffic crash in New Orleans.

Cardell Hayes remains free on bond after his earlier manslaughter conviction in the death of the former New Orleans Saints defensive end was overturned because the trial jury verdict was not unanimous.

He has pleaded not guilty and insisted at his earlier trial that he shot Smith in self-defense.

A new trial had been set for this month. However, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Derbes expressed concerns over whether a jury pool that represents the demographic makeup of the New Orleans area could be assembled given complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic and the New Orleans area’s recovery from Hurricane Ida.

Derbes and defense attorney John Fuller jointly asked for a trial delay, and state District Judge Camille Buras granted it.

The district attorney also said prosecutors plan to file a change of venue motion that could result in the proceedings being moved from New Orleans.

He cited publicity surrounding Hayes’ arrest, the leadup to the 2016 trial and the trial itself.

Fuller did not comment on that issue.

Hayes maintained that he shot Smith in self-defense after the two argued following a traffic crash.

Do you think Hayes shot Smith in self-defense?

But Hayes, who testified in his own defense, was the only witness at his trial to say Smith held a gun or fired it.

A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith’s car.

Hayes, now 34, is the former owner of a tow truck business who had played some semi-pro football. He is the father of a young son.

He had been serving a 25-year prison sentence for manslaughter in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife.

But he was granted bail after the jury’s 10-2 verdicts were later ruled unconstitutional.

He has been confined to his home, allowed to leave under very limited circumstances, including to attend church and keep attorney appointments.

Buras rejected a request to alter the terms of Hayes’ release to allow him to take a job, saying she wanted to get more information before deciding.

Smith, a 34-year-old father of three, was a defensive leader on the Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005.

He helped carry the team to the NFC championship game in 2006 and a Super Bowl victory three years later.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




