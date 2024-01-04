A sure way to make a movie flop is to hire a director who alienates a big chunk of the audience before the film is even released.

Will Disney ever learn? Not until it goes broke, it would seem.

The company has hired activist and documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct the next “Star Wars” movie, slated to be released in 2026.

Obaid-Chinoy is on record saying, “We’re in 2024 now, and I think it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away.”

In case Obaid-Chinoy isn’t aware, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has led the “Star Wars” franchise for a decade. So much for breaking the glass ceiling. Kennedy’s been there, done that.

Disney hands over the $67 billion Star Wars franchise to a Pakistani feminist activist Obaid-Chinoy on the new film she will be directing for the franchise: “We’re in 2024. It’s about time we have a woman shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.” pic.twitter.com/inhZHZrpHV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 3, 2024

In a 2015 interview with Obaid-Chinoy, Jon Stewart observed that there seems to be a thread running through Obaid-Chinoy’s work — the idea that “men are a**holes.”

Stewart’s comment caused Obaid-Chinoy to giggle like a schoolgirl, exposing her hatred for roughly half the human population. I wonder if she holds male dogs or cats in equal disdain.

“I like to make men uncomfortable,” Obaid-Chinoy said in the interview. “I enjoy making men uncomfortable.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

What production company in its right mind would hire someone who obviously despises men to direct a film for a franchise worth billions of dollars? Disney would.

People — men, women, children — don’t go to “Star Wars” movies to feel uncomfortable about themselves. It doesn’t take a market research firm to figure that out.

Obaid-Chinoy went on, “It is important to be able to look into the eyes of a man and say, ‘I am here and recognize that. And recognize that I am working to bring something that makes you uncomfortable, and it should make you uncomfortable because you need to change your attitude.'”

I don’t think she needs to worry. If Obaid-Chinoy brings that message to “Star Wars,” it will be recognized. But it is unlikely to change anyone’s attitude. Normal people aren’t going to pay the price of admission to be hammered by yet another member of the woke elite.

Disney is on a roll of making bad decisions — and losing money in the process.

In 2023, for the first time in years, it lost the overall box office crown. Choosing Obaid-Chinoy to direct a Star Wars film will in all likelihood be the latest in a long string of missteps for the Mouse House.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh agrees. In a Wednesday X post, he stated, “This movie is destined to be Disney’s biggest flop yet.”

Here’s the feminist director of the next Star Wars film saying that her goal is to “make men uncomfortable.” This movie is destined to be Disney’s biggest flop yet. pic.twitter.com/KaihbiA7Oj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 3, 2024

If Disney allows man-hating Obaid-Chinoy to “shape the story in a galaxy far, far away,” it better learn how to market the film to that faraway galaxy instead of this one.

When will Disney figure out it is supposed to be in the business of making entertaining films, not social engineering?

At the rate it’s going, not very soon.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.