Who could have imagined it: Eating a concoction of chemicals made to imitate real meat appears to be actually quite bad for you.

A new study postulates that eating vegan meats can have major negative effects on an individual’s health, such as increasing the risk of diabetes.

As the Daily Mail reported, those who consumed notable amounts of fake meat brands like Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meat over eight weeks recorded higher blood sugar levels than those who consumed natural meats.

This increase in blood sugar levels could put plant-meat eaters at a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes in the future.

The 89 Singaporean study participants were chosen because they started out with a high risk of diabetes

The two-month study saw no noticeable changes in participants’ cholesterol, but did see considerable changes in the sodium levels for the group.

Meat-eaters reportedly had lower sodium levels than those who consumed fake meat products.

Most previous studies that found health benefits in the vegan diet looked at those who consumed natural foods. Researchers who conducted this trial specifically wanted to look at the consumption of highly processed vegan alternatives.

“A whole-foods, plant-based eating pattern generally includes legumes, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, and is high in fiber,” the study noted. “All of these elements have been found to be protective against diabetes.”

The ultra-processed plant-based meat diet study did not show those same benefits, the researchers concluded.

“A plant-based meat [analog] diet did not show widespread cardiometabolic health benefits compared with omnivorous diets over 8 weeks,” the study concluded. “The composition of [plant-based meat analogs] may need to be considered in future trials.”

In other words, the report implied that fake-meat manufacturers need to go back to the drawing board and create something healthier.

While the study undoubtedly is helpful to anyone trying to persuade a friend or loved one away from faux meats, it’s hard to say this wasn’t already clear.

A quick read-through of the nutrition facts on one of these products should quickly dissuade anyone interested in considering the products.

Of course, when big names of the establishment like Bill Gates push for the sheep of the world to flock toward these alternatives, it’s unlikely that these will be going away.

A pretty good way of determining whether a food is healthy for you is to simply ask yourself one question — Did God make it?

If it was made by the divine hands of the Creator to provide sustenance to His children, it should be pretty good for you in moderation.

If it was thrown together in a lab using different chemicals, it’s probably not going to be very healthy.

While the study is not definitive, it’s a good sign to confirm what any functioning member of society already knows.

Avoid ultra-processed plant-based alternatives.

