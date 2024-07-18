Share
Commentary

New Video: Trump Finally Breaks Public Silence, Speaks for 1st Time Since Assassination Attempt

 By Samantha Chang  July 18, 2024
Former President Donald Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Saturday’s assassination attempt and said the event changed his outlook on life and strengthened his faith in God.

The GOP presidential nominee made the remarks Wednesday at the premiere of Citizens United’s film “Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America” at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“You say, ‘How did that happen?’ But I got lucky. God was with me, I tell you,” he said amid audience chants of “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

He continued, “That’s what they call a close call. That was an amazing, horrible thing. Amazing thing. And in many ways, it changes your attitude, your viewpoint on life. And I think, honestly, I think you appreciate God even more. I really do.

“Because something — something happened. Something happened. Not that it was pleasant. It wasn’t like it was a complete miss, but it was — it’s pretty terrible that that can happen. And it happens too often. … The crime in our country is so bad. … We’re gonna fix it.”

Photos and videos from the event posted on X showed an enthusiastic crowd warmly welcoming Trump with cheers and applause.

It is now four days after the Trump assassination attempt, and the public is no closer to understanding how the Secret Service could have botched its protection detail so egregiously.

With each passing hour, disturbing new details emerge about outrageous negligence and inexcusable security lapses committed by the agency.

The Secret Service’s refusal to release information or fire anyone has fueled speculation that the agency is engaged in a sinister cover-up.

Among the most damning revelations came former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who said he was told that the rooftop from which Thomas Crooks shot at Trump was supposed to be manned, but that person never showed up.

So the station remained unmanned, exposing Trump and rallygoers to an assassin’s bullets.

“I was also told that the Secret Service director has been given instructions from the administration and the DHS secretary: ‘If you wanna keep your job, you’ll keep your mouth shut about this,'” Bongino said Tuesday.

Trump was right: God protected him. It certainly wasn’t the inept Secret Service under incompetent director Kimberly Cheatle.

