Share
News

Shots Fired Outside RNC Security Perimeter, One Dead

 By Bryan Chai  July 16, 2024 at 2:13pm
Share

The area surrounding the Republican National Convention has been rocked by news of a shooting that has left at least one dead, according to multiple reports.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, an “out-of-town” police officer shot and killed an unnamed individual in Milwaukee.

The RNC is being held at Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center District in Milwaukee.

“The man who was killed was well-known in the neighborhood,” the Journal Sentinel reported, citing multiple witnesses.

“He lived in one of the tent encampments, was known by the nickname Jehovah and took care of a dog, a pit bull named Isis, they said.”

Trending:
Ingrid Andress Brutally Mocked for 'Drunk' National Anthem; Her Apology Just Made It Worse

“The shooting occurred near North 14th and West Vliet Streets just under a mile from the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention,” the Dispatch noted.

According to WBNS-TV, roughly 40 officers from Columbus, Ohio, were among those dispatched to Milwaukee to provide extra security detail at the RNC.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 put out a statement on social media platform X regarding the incident.

The statement noted that no officers were hurt at the scene.

“F.O.P. Lodge #9 was recently made aware that members of the Columbus Division of Police were involved in an officer involved shooting at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this afternoon,” the statement read. “F.O.P. Lodge #9 President Brian Steel has been in contact with the Wisconsin State F.O.P. President Ryan Windorff.

“No Officers have been injured however the condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

“Columbus Police Officers along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event.”

News of this development comes on the heels of some major developments, both before and during the RNC itself.

Related:
Illegal Accused of Triple Murder, Burning Victims to Death Had Been Deported 3 Times

As has been well-chronicled, there was an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The incident left Trump appearing during this week’s RNC while sporting a large bandage on his ear.

Will political violence increase in America?

Despite that wound, Trump and his campaign were still in a celebratory mood after it was announced that Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance would be the vice presidential nominee on the Republican ticket for November’s general election.

The RNC is set to continue through Thursday.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Shots Fired Outside RNC Security Perimeter, One Dead
Democratic Senator Convicted on 16 Counts, Including Bribery: This Is Who the Dems Wish Trump Was
NFL Legend Kicked Off Plane After He Says He Made a Harmless Request
Jack Black Responds After Vile Trump Joke at Tenacious D Concert: Is the Longtime Group Finished?
12-Year Old Boy Snatches State Fishing Record with Rare Catch
See more...

Conversation