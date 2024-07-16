The area surrounding the Republican National Convention has been rocked by news of a shooting that has left at least one dead, according to multiple reports.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, an “out-of-town” police officer shot and killed an unnamed individual in Milwaukee.

The RNC is being held at Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center District in Milwaukee.

“The man who was killed was well-known in the neighborhood,” the Journal Sentinel reported, citing multiple witnesses.

“He lived in one of the tent encampments, was known by the nickname Jehovah and took care of a dog, a pit bull named Isis, they said.”

“The shooting occurred near North 14th and West Vliet Streets just under a mile from the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention,” the Dispatch noted.

According to WBNS-TV, roughly 40 officers from Columbus, Ohio, were among those dispatched to Milwaukee to provide extra security detail at the RNC.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 put out a statement on social media platform X regarding the incident.

The statement noted that no officers were hurt at the scene.

***FOR IMMEDIATE RELASE*** Tuesday, July 16, 2024 President Brian Steel has released a statement about the officer involved shooting at the Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/h4YouqY69t — FOP Capital City Lodge 9 (@capcityfop) July 16, 2024

“F.O.P. Lodge #9 was recently made aware that members of the Columbus Division of Police were involved in an officer involved shooting at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this afternoon,” the statement read. “F.O.P. Lodge #9 President Brian Steel has been in contact with the Wisconsin State F.O.P. President Ryan Windorff.

“No Officers have been injured however the condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

“Columbus Police Officers along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event.”

News of this development comes on the heels of some major developments, both before and during the RNC itself.

As has been well-chronicled, there was an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The incident left Trump appearing during this week’s RNC while sporting a large bandage on his ear.

Despite that wound, Trump and his campaign were still in a celebratory mood after it was announced that Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance would be the vice presidential nominee on the Republican ticket for November’s general election.

The RNC is set to continue through Thursday.

