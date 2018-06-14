SECTIONS
New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation

FILE - In this June 9, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. New York Attorney General sues the Trump Foundation, Thursday, June 14, saying it engaged in a pattern of illegal self-dealing. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By The Western Journal
June 14, 2018 at 7:55am

New York’s attorney general says President Donald Trump’s foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

