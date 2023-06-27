New Yorker Lets Libs Know How He Really Feels as City Cracks Down on Coal, Wood-Fired Pizzerias

As New York City prepares to enact even more ridiculous policies in the name of tackling “climate change,” one New Yorker has made his feelings on the matter quite clear.

On Monday, conservative activist Scott LoBaido took to Twitter to post a video of his unusual protest against the city’s new restrictions on coal and wood-fired pizza ovens.

The new guidelines require owners of pizzerias with coal or wood-fired ovens to find ways to slash their carbon emissions by 75 percent. In order to do that, restaurant owners would have to resort to very expensive solutions.

In response, LoBaido made a video of himself showing up outside New York City Hall with boxes of pizza in order to voice his frustration with the city government’s misplaced priorities.

In a profanity-laced tirade, LoBaido lambasted city officials for focusing their attention on pizza ovens rather than the real problems the city is facing, such as violent crime and failing schools.

He also called out the city government for ruining what he sees as New York’s unique character. “The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned, and gritty,” he said, but now New Yorkers are weak.

He then invoked the example of the Sons of Liberty and the Boston Tea Party in 1773, saying, “This is the New York Pizza Party.”

LoBaido then proceeded to hurl slices of pizza over the gate to city hall, shouting, “Give us pizza, or give us death.”

The New York Pizza Party, Shity Hall NYC.

June 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/ZetkB8pycD — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) June 26, 2023

Unfortunately for him, police officers soon showed up and issued him a court summons for his behavior.

Cops posted right there. cops were great. just got a summons. all good. my point was made — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) June 26, 2023

However, LoBaido’s stunt was met with a very positive reaction by people, who praised him for expressing so well what everyone is probably thinking.

You’re a hero. Thank you for saying what we are all thinking. 👍🙏🙏 — Doug Cifu (@Dougielarge) June 26, 2023

Scott, thank you.♥️ — Fibci (@Fibci2) June 26, 2023

It needs to be said, however, that it’s a shame he had to resort to this because it looked like a waste of good pizza. But all joking aside, LoBaido makes a really good point. The woke imbeciles running New York are robbing the city of its unique identity.

Pizza is an icon of New York City. Eating New York-style pizza is one of the things tourists look forward to most when visiting. These new restrictions would not only cause economic problems for many New Yorkers, but they would also devastate the vacations of many tourists.

Furthermore, LoBaido is right to point out that the city government has its priorities in all the wrong places. New York is dealing with very serious problems, like rising violent crime, and the leftists in charge seem to be indifferent to it.

Also, in a major city like New York, cutting the emissions of pizza ovens is going to do very little to stop air pollution. There are other things that contribute to air pollution much more than ovens, and they are the issues that should be addressed.

In short, New York City’s leaders need to focus on providing for its citizens, not restricting their freedoms.

