Restaurant chain Pizza Hut received heavy criticism via social media this week after its book club program suggested kids read a book about a child who became a drag performer.

“These three books explore the uniqueness of every person, celebrate our individuality, and encourage kids to see what makes us different, makes us special,” PizzaHut’s Book It program wrote, listing three books spreading pro-LGBT propaganda to children.

The recommended books included “Be Amazing: A History of Pride,” and the most controversial of the trio, “Big Wig.”

Published by Simon and Schuster, Big Wig is the story of a boy competing in a neighborhood costume contest. The protagonist decides to dress up as a drag queen called B. B. Bedazzle for the competition, and part of his costume is a wig called Wig.

“But Wig feels inadequate compared to the other, bigger wigs. When Wig flies off B. B.’s head, she goes from kid to kid instilling confidence and inspiring dreams in those who wear her,” a book’s blurb on the publisher’s website stated.

The Book It program is a reading incentive program for kids “PreK-6th grade,” sponsored by Pizza Hut.

“We are the largest and longest-running corporate supported reading program and now we are fostering the second generation of program alumni,” the program’s mission statement reads. “We know that reading makes a difference.”

Tailored for schools and parents, the program since 1984 has encouraged children to read. Children who complete the program’s requirements receive pizza as a reward.

The program received a barrage of criticism from activists and parents, who accused it of indoctrinating children with topics not appropriate to them.

“Pizza Hut was started in Wichita and mostly funded by Kansans these folks would be appalled that their amazing American success story is part of the effort to destroy America and her children,” Matt Schlapp, Conservative Political Action Conference chair, tweeted Friday.

Pizza Hut was started in Wichita and mostly funded by Kansans these folks would be appalled that their amazing American success story is part of the effort to destroy America and her children. These companies need to realize we won’t use their products any longer. https://t.co/v9UdYRFTjT — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 3, 2022

“These companies need to realize we won’t use their products any longer,” Schlapp wrote.

Becker News CEO Kyle Becker tweeted: “Hi Pizza Hut. Are you aware of how many pizza restaurants there are that don’t try to turn kids into drag queens? Ask your marketing department if you don’t know the answer.”

Hi @pizzahut. Are you aware of how many pizza restaurants there are that don’t try to turn kids into drag queens? Ask your marketing department if you don’t know the answer. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 3, 2022

“Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke,” ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote.

Pizza Hut and the Book It program did not respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.

