Newt Gingrich Slams AOC's 'Emotional Commitment To Being Destructive'

Newt Gingrich nailed it again.

The former Republican House speaker, an outspoken opponent of liberals on the national stage for more than a quarter-century, took to Fox News on Wednesday to sketch out the dynamics of Democratic Party politics as the party lurches toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

While Gingrich is obviously no ally of Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he sees the real problem in the party’s radical left wing, where opposition to Trump has become more than simply accepted dogma.

It’s become something closer to dangerous fanaticism that isn’t shared by either establishment Democrats like Pelosi or the vast majority of Americans.

And New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is exhibit A.

Check out the video here:

In the interview, Gingrich cited the example of Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Democrat who on Sunday expressed interest in abandoning the idea of impeaching Trump in favor of a censure motion in the House, but backpedaled within the day to support impeachment again on Monday.

The pressure from the party’s leftists will not allow for apostasy, Gingrich said.

“You back off and your left wing is going to beat you into the ground,” he said.

“That’s why, in the end, Pelosi’s probably going to have to move impeachment, even though she knows it’s stupid, she knows it’s not going to go anywhere in the Senate, and she knows it’s probably going to get a bunch of her marginal members defeated.”

When the Fox “America’s Newsroom” hosts asked how Pelosi could get bullied, Gingrich got to the heart of it:

“Well, I mean, have you looked at people like AOC?” he asked. “These are the fanatics. The intensity of their emotional commitment to being destructive is really quite remarkable.”

And that really hits it. The “commitment for being destructive” has been a hallmark of radical leftist politics in the United States for decades – from the urban of the 1960s to the Black Lives Matter disturbances that arose during the Obama administration to the so-called antifa thugs bringing violence to the streets in the Trump years.

(Critics can say what they want about the tea party demonstrations that sprang up during Obama’s first term, “destructive” they definitely were not.)

In 2019, the Democratic left wing’s “commitment to destruction” could well be destroying any chance the party has of winning a majority of American support in the 2020 election.

“You know, my guess is if you went to the average Democratic meeting anywhere in America today, you would have a three or four-to-one representation of people who are passionate about getting Donald Trump,” Gingrich said.“The reason is they have never accepted his beating Hillary Clinton. They cannot believe that he has now gotten 165 federal judges who are conservative. They deeply dislike him. They deeply dislike his policies.”

“It really is a pathology,” Gingrich concluded. “This is not politics. This is a psychological condition.”

An “emotional commitment to being destructive,” a “pathology,” a “psychological condition.”

Is there a better description of the lefts’ obsessive hatred for the Trump administration than that?

And is there a better example than the annoying upstart Ocasio-Cortez – along with her “squad” sisters?

In 1994, Gingrich catapulted himself into the national consciousness by engineering the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives during the first Clinton administration, and he’s been hammering away at liberals ever since.

On Wednesday, he nailed it again.

