Newt praises last thing many expect… Trump’s ‘strategic steadiness’

Among all the presidents with whom he has dealt, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Donald Trump is “the most unique” and is “changing history.”

The former Republican congressman from Georgia has worked with many presidents, and said that although Ronald Reagan “was remarkable in his own right,” Trump “is, in some ways, the most unique person I’ve ever worked with.”

He added: “Behind that tactical fluidity is enormous strategic steadiness.”

Gingrich made his remarks Tuesday at the Heritage Foundation, where he discussed his forthcoming book “Trump’s America: The Truth About Our Nation’s Great Comeback.”

The book is a follow-up to 2017’s “Understanding Trump.”

Gingrich says he wrote the new book in order to capture the entire picture of the Trump presidency.

“With all due respect to the president, who is a remarkable figure and is changing history and has shown a level of calm, steady perseverance under circumstances that normal people would have buckled and collapsed under, this is only half the story of Trump,” he said.

“This is also the story of America. There is an enormous well of American patriotism, American conservatism, American common sense that has been building up and building up and building up, and Trump came along to articulate and personify what people wanted,” Gingrich said.

“It’s this coming together of Trump and Trump’s America,” he added.

In late 2016 and early 2017, Gingrich participated in a series of lectures at Heritage to explain “Trumpism.”

Gingrich credited the Trump administration with several major successes despite strong opposition from anti-Trump coalitions.

He cited the rapid nomination of federal judges, the effort to deregulate sectors of the economy, the pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, the move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the growing economy and the fight against liberal bias on college campuses.

Gingrich, referred to by some as Trump’s “chief explainer,” is known for breaking through the media bias the president and his administration confront.

The media’s disdain toward Trump goes back to the shock of the 2016 election, where the elites “checked out,” Gingrich said.

“At 10 o’clock on election night, the elites were having to confront that Donald Trump had been elected,” he said. “They have never recovered. That really explains that bitterness, and the hostility, and the anger.”

He added: “One of the reasons I wrote ‘Trump’s America’ is that it struck me that we needed to have a definition of what this fight was about.”

“There can be no compromise between Trump’s America and the anti-Trump coalition,” Gingrich concludes in his book. “One side will win. One side will lose.”

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Signal website under the headline “Trump Has ‘Enormous Strategic Steadiness,’ Says Gingrich.”

