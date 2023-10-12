The Next 'Sound of Freedom'? Faith-Based Film 'After Death' Has Already Sold 75K Tickets

A new film by the makers of the phenomenally popular “Sound of Freedom” have already sold more than 75,000 tickets for their next movie, which doesn’t open for more than two weeks.

Angel Studios’ “After Death,” like its predecessor, is based on real events that happened to real people. Only this time, the production is a documentary that tells the stories of people who have near-death experiences.

“After Death is a gripping feature film that explores what happens after we die, based on real near-death experiences, conveyed by scientists, authors, and survivors,” the studio explained on its YouTube site.

According to Angel Studios’ website, the new movie “explores the afterlife with the guidance of New York Times bestselling authors, medical experts, scientists, and survivors that shed a light on what awaits us.”







The film is not scheduled for release until Oct. 27, but the studio is about three-quarters of the way to its goal of pre-selling 100,000 tickets.

It was an effective strategy to jump-start excitement for this summer’s surprise hit “Sound of Freedom,” a drama based on a former U.S. federal agent who quit his job to fight human traffickers. That film has gone on to gross $184 million in the U.S. and $234 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

One of the options on the “After Death” website is for people to “pay it forward” by buying tickets for those who can’t afford to do so themselves.

“We don’t want finances to be the reason someone doesn’t see this movie,” said Don Piper, a Baptist pastor involved with the production.

Piper’s story is one of those featured in the movie. He tells the story of when he was declared dead in a horrific head-on crash more than 30 years ago.

“I’m Don Piper, and I died on January 18, 1989,” he said in the film’s trailer.

“A semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic in the rain and crashed into me, killing me.

“Since 2001, the number of people who doubt the existence of life after death has almost doubled, but our film, ‘After Death,’ can help change that.

“Together we can spread the message of hope that there is life after death.”

“We don’t want finances to be the reason someone doesn’t see this movie, so Angel Studios has set up a Pay It Forward program, where you can pay for someone else’s ticket who might not otherwise see it,” Piper said.

“You could bring hope to someone grieving the loss of a loved one or even help someone struggling to find purpose in their life, simply by paying forward a ticket and sharing this message.”

Those who want to see the movie but can’t afford tickets can go to Angel.com/AfterDeath to request one.

“This message is too important to let finances stop you from seeing it,” Piper said.

