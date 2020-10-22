Login
Woman Battling Cancer Receives $60 and Note from Stranger: 'Best Thing That's Happened to Me'

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 22, 2020 at 3:05pm
Social distancing has kept many of us from making little daily connections with the people around us that we might have otherwise made, but one woman was determined to let a total stranger know that she supported her.

Kim Whipple, a resident of Queen Creek, Arizona, had been spending some time outside when a neighbor walking her dog passed by and noticed her.

Whipple had been diagnosed in July 2019 with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Initially, doctors gave her a year to live, but she’s beaten the odds and now they are hopeful that remission is on the horizon.

Some time later, while Whipple was out on the porch, that same stranger neared her — but this time, she approached Whipple instead of walking by and handed her a letter.

“She’s holding it and says, ‘I want to give you this,'” Whipple told KSAZ-TV in Phoenix.

Whipple waited and had her daughter in law read it to her when she got home.

The note, handwritten on lined paper, was a thoughtful gesture that spoke volumes about the stranger’s kindness and heart.

“Hello, I don’t know you and you don’t know me but I was out walking my dog and I noticed a lady in your garage sitting in a chair who is sick and then I looked at the truck with the middle finger with the ‘c’ word,” the note read.

“My brother passed away from the ‘c’ word who was my hero, so when I see someone who might have it my heart is with your family and that lady I saw sitting in the chair. I will keep your family in my prayers. Hoping that she kicks its butt.

“Please use this money on anything. I know its not alot but something that might make her day brighter.”

And, per the current recommendations for cleanliness, the author included a conscientious reassurance: “P.S. I will spray the cash with Lysol :)”

Whipple referred to the day as “fantastic” and “heartwarming.”

“That is one of the best things that’s happened to me in a long time,” she said.

Her own family has been very supportive of her as she’s gone through chemo, and knowing they’re not the only ones praying for her has given her a boost.

“I truly believe that’s what’s making it work so well for me,” Whipple said.

She also said she hoped the woman would pass by again so she can reach out and express her gratitude.

“I’d like to say thank you very much,” Whipple said, “and I hope we can become friends.”

