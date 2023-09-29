As the sports world becomes increasingly entangled with the gambling world, the NFL is taking some new steps to ensure it doesn’t become a major problem.

On Friday, the league announced that it was increasing penalties for players who bet on NFL games.

“The NFL and NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game,” the league and players’ union said in a joint statement.

According to NFL.com, players who bet on non-NFL sports while in an NFL or team facility will now receive the following punishment:

A two-game suspension without pay for a first violation

A six-game suspension without pay for a second violation

A full year (17-game) suspension without pay for a third violation

A two-game suspension is actually a lighter punishment than what the NFL has previously imposed on first-time offenders.

Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere were suspended six games for betting on non-NFL sports at team facilities.

Now, the two players will be reinstated on Monday — meaning they will have only missed out on four games instead of six.

But betting on NFL games now carries much heavier penalties.

Betting on any NFL game will draw an immediate suspension of at least one year, and betting on a game involving one’s own team will draw an immediate suspension of at least two years.

Providing inside information, tipping, or trying to circumvent these rules via third-party or proxy betting will draw a suspension of at least one year.

The biggest punishment is reserved for anyone who would be foolish enough to attempt to fix a game or shave points. That would yield a permanent ban from the NFL.

NFL reporter Judy Battista shared part of a league memo that noted that Commissioner Roger Goodell will still be able to impose “upward or downward adjustments” to any punishments.

Significant changes to the NFL’s gambling policy. Bigger penalties, including the possibility of a lifetime ban, for betting on the NFL. Reductions in discipline for betting on other sports. Here is part of the memo that went to teams from the league and NFLPA. pic.twitter.com/MyO8Ya6pCL — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 29, 2023

“Among the facts that the Commissioner will consider are the specific pattern and history of the wagers, the player’s access to confidential information or ability to affect a game in any way, whether the player has previously violated the Policy, similar misconduct before joining the NFL, failure to attend or complete mandatory training on this Policy, and retaliation,” the memo said.

“Possible mitigating factors include self-reporting, and prompt acceptance of responsibility and cooperation with any League investigation.”

