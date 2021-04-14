Login
NFL Fans Up in Arms After Politician Announces Vaccination Will Be Required to Attend Games

Fans hold signs prior to an AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.Bryan Bennett / Getty ImagesFans hold signs prior to an AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 14, 2021 at 9:46am
Buffalo, New York, sports fans are up in arms after an Erie County executive announced that all fans and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to attend a game.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county plans to allow full attendance at both Highmark Stadium and the Keybank Center games this fall, WGRZ-TV reported.

“Our goal is to have a 100 percent full house for the Bills and Sabres starting in the fall,” Poloncarz said at the county’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

“And that’s ensuring everybody who enters that facility, the fans, the staff are fully vaccinated.”

Fans and staff will need to show their vaccination status through New York’s Excelsior app, a mobile app like a boarding pass that shows its owner has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for coronavirus, according to the state’s website.

“That is why I am announcing now, our plan is unless you are vaccinated you will not have entry into the stadium,” Polancarz said.

Fans were quick to express their frustration on Twitter.

“But if vaccinated people won’t get sick. Why can’t unvaccinated people make their own choice to go to a game with their own risk of getting sick,” Buffalo sports fan Jared Forcucci tweeted on Tuesday. “Unless of course the vaccine doesn’t work.”

“How DARE YOU force an experimental drug on someone who tests negative for a virus! This is NOT SCIENCE, it’s following Propoganda,” lifelong fan Keith Rogers added.

The Buffalo Bills said in a statement that the team “will continue to cooperate and comply with all New York State and local government regulations regarding our sporting events.”

Legal analyst and Constitution expert Paul Cambria, however, told WGRZ that the mandate could be challenged in court.

“This is a freedom of expression and entertainment situation, you’re depriving me of it,” he said.

Will you receive the vaccine?

“That mixed with my liberty right to freely move around in society without too much government interference is enough for you to say okay there’s another way you can get to the game, could it be the test or whatever. As opposed to injecting something into your body.”

Erie County comptroller Stefan Mychajliw added, “Lawsuits will hopefully stop this latest dictatorial scheme to control your behavior.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
