NFL Following UFC Onto Trump Train: League Embraces Elon Musk's X, President-Elect's Iconic Dance

Politics are downstream of culture, and that grows truer by the day. And it’s become especially true with regard to pop culture.

Entertainment and technology are key parts of pop culture, so we’re taking you to the front lines of the culture war by addressing some of the best — and strangest — stories from that world in this recurring column exclusive to members of The Western Journal.

President-elect Donald Trump took home the win on the night of Nov. 5 for a number of reasons.

Were Americans repudiating the far-left? Was failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris deeply flawed? Did Democrats completely overplay how much your average American wants infanticide and pronoun nonsense? And did partisan media really think that its televised hysterics were helping its cause?

Unequivocally to all the above, yes, and they all played some role in Trump’s resounding victory.

But there’s also another element of Trump’s victory that doesn’t get nearly as much attention.

And that’s the fact that Trump — by virtue of his rhetoric and much of what has defined “Make America Great Again” in 2024 — has given tacit approval to allow boys to be boys, again.

“Masculinity” wasn’t labeled as toxic or vilified under Trump’s team, but celebrated. So it should be little surprise that Trump, even before it became cool to be cool with him these days, always garnered support from the UFC, all the way from the owner and fighters to the league’s fans.

There isn’t a more violent celebration of masculinity on the planet than mixed martial arts, so it makes total sense that there’s been a synergy between the UFC and the Trump campaign for some time now.

And now there appears to be a synergy percolating between the NFL and MAGA — a relationship that has been fraught at times thanks to a certain loud-mouth, back-up quarterback who thought it was a good idea to kneel during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

For anyone who watches the NFL regularly, that MAGA synergy was pretty apparent the instant San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa rocked a “Make America Great Again” hat during a post-game interview.

That bold display has given way to a deluge of NFL players proudly impersonating The Donald’s iconic dance — without fear of much public backlash, by the way.

But it’s not just the players getting all aboard the MAGA express.

The higher-ups at the NFL are going all in on working with Elon Musk — co-head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency — on social media platform X, which he owns, per the New York Post.

The outlet reported that the Musk-owned X and the NFL “have partnered on a new centralized portal that is a one-stop shop for all NFL content.”

“I believe in partnering with the biggest and best. And it doesn’t get any bigger and better than the NFL. Today, football fans around the world will see the power of X and NFL right on their screens,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino said.

A suddenly pro-Trump NFL and the CEO of a major company owned by a Trump official high-fiving each other? It’s almost a MAGA overload.

All joking aside, this sort of seismic shift in public sentiment is almost unheard of.

It wasn’t that long ago that all things Trump were considered a social taboo. (In fact, Bosa was still fined for his MAGA hat stunt.)

But now?

People seem to be falling over themselves to get back in the good graces of MAGA — and it’s hard to blame any of them after being under the bloated thumb of the LGBT (mostly that last letter) activists that are doing everything they can to pervert God’s intended order of nature.

Under Trump, boys can be boys and girls are girls. Certain parts of the media, of all amorphous entities, seem to get that.

It’s a simple, obviously effective, winning message that other parts of pop culture are embracing. But given how identity-obsessed the left is, the fringes of that group will never grasp it.

Oh, well.

