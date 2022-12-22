NFL Hall of Famer Visits Southern Border Weeks After Biden Said 'There Are More Important Things Going On'

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher visited the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, just weeks after President Joe Biden said “there are more important things going on,” Rafael Rivera, president of the National Border Patrol Council for Yuma, Arizona, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Urlacher was accompanied by former NFL players Nick Lowery and Randy Grimes while visiting with Border Patrol agents in the Yuma sector to show appreciation for their hard work as they face record levels of illegal immigration on the job, according to Rivera.

Biden, however, has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and told reporters on Dec. 6 in Arizona that there were “more important things” he had to do than travel down there.

The White House said in October that Biden last visited the border in 2008, when he “drove through” El Paso, Texas.

Urlacher, an eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Chicago Bears, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lowery was a kicker who spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Grimes was a center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Urlacher made a separate trip to the border months before his latest appearance, but there aren’t reports of Lowery or Grimes going, according to his Instagram.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 2.3 million migrants at the border in fiscal 2022, a new high for the agency.

Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed and morale has been low as a result, according to multiple officials who have recently spoken with the DCNF.

Biden’s missing presence on the border has only worsened things for them, one agent in Arizona, who was not authorized to speak, told the DCNF.

“Biden just doesn’t give a s***,” the agent said.

“He’s more concerned with Ukraine and global elites. He can give all this money and attention to Ukraine but not our own citizens.”

The border surge continues to worsen as the potential lifting of Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, looms.

Neither the White House nor CBP responded to requests for comment.

