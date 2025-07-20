Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway will not face charges in connection with the accidental death of his longtime agent and business partner, Jeff Sperbeck.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California confirmed the investigation had concluded with no criminal charges filed.

“Following a thorough investigation into the death of Jeff Sperbeck, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the incident was a tragic accident with no evidence of criminal activity or intent,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a statement, according to Denver’s KUSA-TV.

“It’s over,” Bianco added. “We’ve talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal.”

Sperbeck, 62, fell off the back of a golf cart driven by Elway on April 26 and suffered a fatal head injury.

The incident occurred at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

Elway’s girlfriend, Sperbeck’s wife Cori, and others were also in the cart during what was a short ride back to Elway’s home in the area.

Sperbeck was standing on the back of the cart along with TV personality Johnny Devenanzio, also known as Johnny Bananas, when he suddenly fell straight backward and hit his head.

Paramedics arrived quickly, but Sperbeck died four days later after being hospitalized with a brain injury.

His organs were donated.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental, ESPN reported.

Elway called 911 himself. Bianco later reviewed the call.

“He was very articulate. He was very responsive,” Bianco told KUSA. “He was not slurring his words. He was not hesitating in his response with the dispatcher. It was a normal urgent conversation.”

Elway attorney Harvey Steinberg said that “this has been a very difficult situation for everyone,” adding his client had “done nothing wrong.”

Elway said in a statement, “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck.”

The NFL legend concluded, “My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him.”

Their business and personal relationship began in 1990 and lasted more than three decades.

Elway played his entire 16-year NFL career for the Denver Broncos, bringing the franchise back-to-back Super Bowl wins following the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Stanford alumnus retired at the top of his game just months after winning his second NFL championship.

