Active NFL QB Suspended from HS Coach Job After Allegedly Providing 'Impermissible Benefits'

Active NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended as head coach of the Miami Northwestern High School football team, his alma mater.

The move came after Bridgewater admitted to providing “impermissible benefits” to players out of his own pocket, including Uber rides, catered meals, and recovery services on social media.

According to ESPN, Bridgewater self-reported the actions to school officials.

He posted about the suspension on Facebook, claiming it came directly from Miami Northwestern.

“The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you,” Bridgewater wrote.

He continued, “So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE.”

“Got a phone call tonight and it’s no real investigation going on… Now the paperwork thing still stands but there was no investigation,” he wrote. “We SELF REPORTED.”

Bridgewater added that he believes school administrators are trying to force him out. He said he has no intention of walking away from the school’s team.

“And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem… This is my last post about this bs.”

Should Bridgewater be suspended? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“A coach cannot provide free or reduced-cost transportation to a student, nor can they purchase anything for a student,” Andre Williams, the school’s athletic director, told The Miami Herald

Bridgewater, 32, is a former star at Miami Northwestern. The school later named its football field after him.

He led the team to a Class 3A state championship in 2024 — his first year as head coach.

Bridgewater played college football at Louisville before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He most recently played for the Detroit Lions before retiring following the 2023 season.

Bridgewater then came out of retirement ahead of the 2024 season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell praised the quarterback’s return to the NFL and his job as a coach, NFL.com reported.

“We all know what Teddy’s been doing down there and giving back to his community,” Campbell said. “They won a championship down there, so his debut as coaching worked out pretty dang good.”

Campbell added it was good to have a quarterback like Bridgewater backing up Jared Goff, who said he had “a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that’s great for our team, great for the position.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.