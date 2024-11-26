Los Angeles Rams standout receiver Demarcus Robinson caught a touchdown in his team’s “humbling” 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.”

Hours later, the police caught Robinson.

The 30-year-old NFL receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, according to ESPN.

Robinson was pulled over by police at 5:13 a.m. after he reportedly was spotted driving his vehicle over 100 mph while northbound on the US-101.

The receiver was allegedly driving a white Dodge sedan during this incident.

The arrest, first broken by TMZ, largely appeared to be without incident.

Robinson reportedly declined a field sobriety test.

“He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and transported to a station for processing,” TMZ reported.

Robinson was cited and released to “a responsible party” after he identified himself as a Rams player.

It will be fascinating to see how the Rams respond to this, as Robinson is a valuable cog, but a distant third option behind star receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

Thus far this season, Robinson has grabbed 26 catches for 384 yards — hardly All-Pro numbers — though he does have a solid six touchdowns on the year. For a frame of reference, Robinson has never had more than 48 receptions or 466 receiving yards. The six receiving touchdowns he has this year is a career best.

The arrest of the journeyman receiver, now in his second stint with the Rams, caps off a rough start to Thanksgiving week for the Rams, as Los Angeles appears to be back on the downswing of its up-and-down season.

The Rams began the season 1-4, before rattling off three straight wins. The Jekyll-and-Hyde performance has now dovetailed into losing two of its last three, including Sunday’s lopsided shellacking.

(The win sandwiched between the Rams’ most recent two losses was against the lowly New England Patriots, a franchise that might field the pound-for-pound least talented roster in the NFL.)

Eagles standout running back Saquon Barkley absolutely carved up the Rams’ front seven, notching an eye-watering 302 scrimmage yards, as well as a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Between Barkley’s dominance and the ferocious Eagles pass rush, Rams head coach Sean McVay had no choice but to call the entire debacle “humbling.”

“There’s humbling nights like this in football,” McVay told reporters after the game, according to ProFootballTalk. “It’s all about how you respond. I do know that this team has the capability to be able to respond, and we’ll get ourselves up off the mat and we’ll have a good week of preparation this week.”

The 5-6 Rams will get a chance to respond on Sunday and get back to a .500 record when the team travels to face the 4-7 New Orleans Saints.

